Here we go again, vaccines are missing. Pfizer doses exhausted: the alarm goes off – Chronicle

Florence, November 3, 2021 – Here we go again, the vaccines. There Tuscany continue to vaccinate at a rapid pace. It is always first in the monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation with 82.4% of vaccinated at least with the first dose (3% are waiting for the second, 79.4% have completed the complete cycle). But there’s a problem. The Pfizer vaccines, unbelievable but true. The local health authorities have already had to stop administering them to leave the remaining availability to family doctors for the over 80 who can only receive that type of vaccine. With Johnson & Johnson now out of the game, also due to the brevity of the coverage it offers, only Moderna remains. Pfizer’s last procurement dates back to three weeks ago, it was thought that it could be enough until the next one, scheduled for December 2. In reality, the Region had to write with the utmost urgency to the national commissioner led by General Francesco Paolo Figliuolo, to obtain an extraordinary supply quickly. If it does not arrive within a week, Tuscany will be forced to stop the vaccination of the over 80s by family doctors who are booking an average of 50 thousand doses per week.









Why did we run short? There are various hypothesis but no certainty. What matters is not to lose the rhythm. Too important, in this moment of resumption of viral circulation, to protect the fragile and the most exposed with the third dose. From one moment to the next, the Region awaits the response of the commissioner and the dispatch of an additional quantity of Pfizer vaccines, in the meantime we try to save them for those who cannot do Modern. But with a few problems for reservations. Rightly or wrongly, the citizens who can choose the vaccine in the majority prefer Pfizer, once the vaccine has been selected on the portal it is difficult to convince them in the hubs to change on the run. Hopefully, the wait will be as short as possible.

Also because there shouldn’t be any problems with the supply, at least that was also the assurance of the general Figliuolo no later than a few days ago. There Tuscany even in the last few days it has been progressing at the rate of about 12-13 thousand vaccinations every 24 hours. Yesterday 625 first doses were made to those who decided to last, 7,500 second and 5,000 reminders. For the ‘booster’ doses of reinforcement we are already at a total of over 165 thousand administrations (10% of those made in Italy were carried out in Tuscany) of which 75 thousand for the over 80s, 12,500 for the seventies and 19.500 for the sixties. , the remainder to healthcare workers and the frail.







