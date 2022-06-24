Here we recommend 7 gambling movies

Lots of action, intrigue, suspense, robberies and triumphs. The film industry, over the years, has been responsible for giving us many films related to casino games and betting. Great directors and actors have been part of these stories, and some of them have even been awarded as the best of their year. Which gambling and casino movies do you consider to be the best of all time?

Here we give you a list with 7 great feature films.

The Blow (1973)

We start the list with perhaps the best film about gambling: it won 7 Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director. It’s called “The Hit”. This film, set during the Great Crisis in the United States, tells the story of two swindlers who seek to avenge the death of a great friend, who was murdered on the orders of a gangster. To achieve this, they will plan an ingenious plan with the help of all their acquaintances and friends.

Eight Men (1988)

Following the theme of betting we come to another classic: “Eight Men”. This film tells the story of a Chicago baseball team that lost games in the 1919 World Series solely with the intention of profiting from gambling. This is one of the most well-known cases in the history of sports betting fixing, something that, fortunately, has diminished considerably over the years.

Netflix

Casino (1995)

Martin Scorsese was in charge of making one of the best gambling and casino movies of all time: “Casino”. Starring Robert de Niro and Sharon Stone, this feature film tells the story of a betting professional who runs a major casino in Las Vegas and must ensure that the money earned from the business continues to reach his bosses, no matter what. let it happen

The Big Swindle (2001)

What can we think of a movie if it has George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Matt Damon, Andy Garcia, Brad Pitt in its cast? That has no loses. “The Great Swindle” is the story of Danny Ocean, who the day after being released from prison begins planning his next crime: simultaneously robbing three of the most important casinos in Las Vegas: Bellagio, Mirage and MGM Grand. Can you imagine everything he will do to achieve it?

Bookies (2003)

Two years later “Bookies” arrived, which is nothing less than the story of four friends and classmates from high school who fully enter the world of gambling, until they try to continue climbing and run into the mafias. This American-German production is a film that combines the intrigue of gambling with the freshness of the young characters who star in it.

Gambling to the limit (2005)

The sum of Al Pacino and Matthew McConaughey guarantees us an excellent film. And “Betting on the Limit” is a clear example of this. History tells us that Brandon Lang was unable to make it to the professional soccer league due to knee injuries, but a scout (Pacino) is convinced that he has a gift for predicting the winners of each weekend’s games.

Double or Nothing (2012)

Bruce Willis, one of the most recognized actors in Hollywood, stars in “Double or Nothing”, a film in which he becomes a professional gambler who meets a waitress in a Las Vegas casino and becomes her trusted person. The plot manages to narrate the whirlwind of emotions of gambling. In addition to Willis, the cast includes actors and actresses on the level of Rebecca Hall, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Vince Vaughn.

