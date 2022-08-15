“Here we work very well, everyone knows that patients come first”

Between 2011 and 2015, José Jolín directed the Río Carrión Hospital and the Health Area (administrative processes, social benefits…), although the current challenge is greater, since he has just taken over the Health Assistance Management, which includes Primary Care, which was unified in a single position as of 2015. The Bocyl of June 23 announced the appointment of José Jolín as the new manager of Palencia Health Assistance after the retirement of Juan López Messa on May 31. He has a degree in Medicine and Surgery from the University of Valladolid, where he obtained a doctorate in the specialty of Preventive Medicine and Public Health. He is a specialist in Family and Community Medicine, and in Emergency and Emergency Medicine. He has also completed the Specialization program in Senior Management and Management of Health Institutions at the Institute of Higher Business Studies, and is an accredited tutor for residents in Family Medicine in both Primary and Specialized Care.

–How does the Palencia Health Assistance management deal with it?

-For me to be here is a luck and a privilege. This has been the hospital where I have been trained and it works very well, it is one of those with the best results in all of Castilla y León, and we have been on waiting lists for the best hospitals in Spain. Here we work very well and here the professionals know that the patients come first and that they must be approached in the best possible way and in the shortest possible time.

-The first step was to choose the directors of Primary Care, positions that had become vacant just at the same time…

-Here at the hospital, there is already a management team, which has been working very well and has managed very well during the covid, together with the previous managers, and that team has wanted to continue. In Primary Care, the Director of Nursing retired and the Medical Director returned to her position, and I thank Pilar Solís and Teresa Cuesta for taking a step forward with great courage because the situation is very delicate. And they are professionals with a lot of work capacity and they are going to do it very well.

-How is the Jardinillos health center now, with your appointment and that of Teresa Cuesta, since the two worked in the same place of work?

-My place was covered by a colleague, a very good family doctor. But Teresa Cuesta’s, we’ll see. Now with the shortage of doctors, every time you move a piece a major problem is generated. We are now with vacation days, that way we can organize it at least this month of August and part of September.

PANDEMIC

–What is the most fundamental in the management of Healthcare?

–We have to adapt the material and human resources to the new needs and for that it is necessary to be up to date and attentive to everything. Reinforcements, duplication of services, ICU, everything… The key to healthcare management is to be attentive to everything and provide a quick response at all times.

-How is the situation in Primary Care?

-The fundamental problem is the lack of family doctors in Primary Care and it is a distressing problem because we do not have a solution in the short or medium term. After the entire covid pandemic, the situation has to calm down, that does not mean working less, but it does mean resting in the sense of seeing if we can pick up a rhythm again, but it has not given us time to lick our wounds.

Increase MIR places



– What solutions are considered to alleviate the lack of doctors?

–Bringing approved non-EU doctors is a slow process, involving Immigration, the General Directorate of Health Care… many things have to be touched to be able to carry it out. Let’s wait to see if in September we can start responding, especially in some places where we have more problems. We continue thanks to the collaboration of the doctors, who are asking them to hold consultations in the province in the afternoons, for which they have much merit and I want to thank them. In addition, an effort must be made to increase the number of medical students and MIR vacancies, because dramatic situations are already facing us. Here we have residents who come from all over Spain and we are lucky that this hospital works well and has MIR training in many specialties, but the demand is greater and the supply is smaller.

–Which basic health areas are suffering the most from the lack of doctors?

–Especially the north of Palencia, with Cervera, but also Villarramiel or Paredes de Nava. It is necessary to solve the lack of doctors, but I think that now two factors have come together. The seventh wave of covid has infected many professionals who have had to take leave, and to this have been added vacations, which we have decided not to suspend because they have made a lot of effort and are very tired. This has worsened the situation and there is our determination to do imaginative things, like a bus in certain areas.

-What does it consist of?

–The patient goes in accessible medical transport, from where they are transferred to the health center. First thing in the morning, the doctor attends to them, in an agenda that we call rural priority, and in an hour he is transferred back to his house. It currently works in Cervera, Osorno and Carrión de los Condes, while this month it has started in Villarramiel. These trips are carried out at the request of the basic health areas themselves and soon we will also try it in Aguilar de Campoo.

–Are many rural clinics closing?

-I always want to value the nursing staff, when they say that the clinics are closed. The offices are not going to close, the doctors will go when they can go, when the issue of vacancies is resolved, but the Nursing professionals continue to go to the offices. Most of the patients are chronic and Nursing has a lot of competence and is giving a very good response on the sites. In addition to doctors, there are nurses, social workers, physiotherapists…

INQUIRIES

–Does the lack of professionals also occur in Specialized Care?

-Yes, it is also given in Specialized Attention. Now we only have two neurologists out of six or seven and there is also a shortage of dermatologists. These are complicated situations and we have to give preference to what is preferable and urgent, over revisions or what is not so serious, that is why in principle we do not make room for everything.

–How can the service be streamlined with such a lack of professionals?

–We try to respond to patients or certain pathologies that are chronic and that perhaps only need a readjustment. We can see these types of visits in another way or even through a non-face-to-face consultation because there is a lot of demand. The most demanded is Traumatology and Ophthalmology. They have a very important activity and many patients are seen every day because we have a very aging population in our territory and that determines that the resources have to be 100%. In addition, being an older population, you cannot delay the surgical intervention for long.

-Is the lack of nurses already being noticed?

-Yes, we are also beginning to have a significant shortage of nurses in the hospital and in Primary Care as well. And we need it because the population is demanding it and we have to manage to give answers.