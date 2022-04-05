Games

here you have the best references to video games in an unforgettable mural

James
A massacre of pixels. A colossal fight, without quarter and ruthless. This is how we could define what we have experienced during the last few days in RedditPlace. Communities from all over the world and from all walks of life have come together to draw a collaborative mural with all kinds of references.

Before taking a look at the final result, it is necessary to clarify what exactly we are talking about. Place is a portal within Reddit, one of the largest forums on the internet, and its function is to allow users to claim pixels. In this way, images are generated if the collaboration between users is constant.

The 11 alternatives to Wordle to face a new challenge every day

This initiative saw the light for the first time back in 2017, coinciding with the April Fool’s Day, that is, on April 1. An important date in the United States that is devoted to pranks and fools. This year the project was launched again, so the rush to claim a site has been constant. The mind behind this idea is none other than Josh Wardlecreator of the hit Wordle.

In Spain we have had large groups like Forocoches, streamers like Ibai and all kinds of groups have joined different causes to leave their message. The idea is to be able to use up to 16 colors to fill a white background of 16 million pixels. There is still a lot to paint, since the action will end tomorrow, April 5 at 06:00, Spanish peninsular time.

Yes indeed, cannot edit a pixel in a time frame that varies between 5 and 20 minutes, exact moment to snatch the place from another user; pure strategy. Of course, video games have had their space and here we leave you some of the best (and precious) references.

The best video game references on Reddit Place

RedditPlace

kirby

RedditPlace

Newgrounds, legendary creator of flash games

RedditPlace

Destiny 2 and Rust

RedditPlace

Mr. Mime and a white Minecraft creeper

RedditPlace

Light blue

RedditPlace

Enter the Gungeon, Silksong and Elden Ring

RedditPlace

League of Legends, Twitch and Club Penguin

RedditPlace

Starfield

RedditPlace

Ark Survival Evolved

RedditPlace

Katana Zero

RedditPlace

Arcane

RedditPlace

The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask

RedditPlace

chrono trigger

RedditPlace

Fez, Splatoon and Minecraft

RedditPlace

World of Warcraft and Heroes of the Storm

RedditPlace

Final Fantasy and JRPGs

RedditPlace

Super Mario 64

RedditPlace

Genshin Impact

RedditPlace

Outer Wilds

RedditPlace

Dead Cells

RedditPlace

Halo and Animal Crossing

RedditPlace

Halo

RedditPlace

Kingdom Hearts, NiEr Automata, Sly Cooper, The Binding of Isaac and Stardew Valley

