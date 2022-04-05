here you have the best references to video games in an unforgettable mural

A massacre of pixels. A colossal fight, without quarter and ruthless. This is how we could define what we have experienced during the last few days in RedditPlace. Communities from all over the world and from all walks of life have come together to draw a collaborative mural with all kinds of references.

Before taking a look at the final result, it is necessary to clarify what exactly we are talking about. Place is a portal within Reddit, one of the largest forums on the internet, and its function is to allow users to claim pixels. In this way, images are generated if the collaboration between users is constant.

This initiative saw the light for the first time back in 2017, coinciding with the April Fool’s Day, that is, on April 1. An important date in the United States that is devoted to pranks and fools. This year the project was launched again, so the rush to claim a site has been constant. The mind behind this idea is none other than Josh Wardlecreator of the hit Wordle.

In Spain we have had large groups like Forocoches, streamers like Ibai and all kinds of groups have joined different causes to leave their message. The idea is to be able to use up to 16 colors to fill a white background of 16 million pixels. There is still a lot to paint, since the action will end tomorrow, April 5 at 06:00, Spanish peninsular time.

Yes indeed, cannot edit a pixel in a time frame that varies between 5 and 20 minutes, exact moment to snatch the place from another user; pure strategy. Of course, video games have had their space and here we leave you some of the best (and precious) references.

The best video game references on Reddit Place



kirby



Newgrounds, legendary creator of flash games



Destiny 2 and Rust



Mr. Mime and a white Minecraft creeper



Light blue



Enter the Gungeon, Silksong and Elden Ring



League of Legends, Twitch and Club Penguin



Starfield



Ark Survival Evolved



Katana Zero



Arcane



The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask



chrono trigger



Fez, Splatoon and Minecraft



World of Warcraft and Heroes of the Storm



Final Fantasy and JRPGs



Super Mario 64



Genshin Impact



Outer Wilds



Dead Cells



Halo and Animal Crossing



