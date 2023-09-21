Here you have the preview with the first information about EA SPORTS WRC: the Rally simulator

After almost four years of absence from the market, we will soon be able to get our hands on a new Rally simulation video game Official WRC license. created by Codemasters, the developers who gave us the Colin McRae Rally and Dirt series. We saw a dedicated press preview and this is the first part of our coverage of this promising simulator.





Being a licensed product, there are many things that we can take for granted, specifically all that content linked to the WRC brand (World Rally Championship) such as the drivers, the cars and the three competition categories. They’re all there, from last year’s world champion Toyota Yaris Rally to the Hyumday i20 Rally and Ford Puma Rally, cover stars of the PS5 and Xbox series.

“This is the most complete rally game we’ve ever created,” said Ross Gowing, Senior Producer at Codemasters. “There will be 18 locations to represent the entire WRC calendar, each with 35 kilometers of unique circuit. There will be five additional locations and all those that are not located in the snow will be playable in all four seasons of the year. “We have, of course, the ten official cars and the fifty teams of drivers, navigators and mechanics divided into the three categories. To all this we add 68 historic vehicles from the 60s to the legendary Group B until today.”

One feature that the developers are very proud of is the new machine management system or, as they call it, “Dynamic Handling System.” From Dirt Rally he inherited this title Excellent handling of snow and dirt roads. while the asphalt has been almost completely revised following community suggestions. The passage notes (i.e. the navigator notes essential for the pilot while driving) have been completely revised and slightly modified. The classic numbers heard in WRC cars (“right 2 left 4”, for example) have been replaced by adjectives (such as sweet or narrow), but there will be the possibility of having the navigator’s notes in your ears as in the tracks. real.

Jon Armstrong: rally driver and game designer who contributed a lot to the development of the game, said: “I use this game to train. for real world events.” WRC will be completely localized in Italian, will be next generation and only for PC and will cost 50 euros. We still have a lot to tell you about this simulator so continue following us to stay updated on all the news regarding EA SPORTS WRC.