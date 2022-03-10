Here you must report fraudulent SMS or phishing emails

In addition to collecting this information, it is highly recommended that when reporting them, you accompany them with all possible data in relation to the scam, such as screenshots of the SMS or email received, as well as images of the web where they direct you.

Before making any report, the first step you should take if you have fallen for this type of scam is to identify the information that the scammers may have accessed. It is important that you remember the personal data that you have been able to add in that link or form that you accessed through the SMS or email that was sent to you. And not only about that personal data, but what accounts or places they could have access to with them.

When you take the bait through a fraudulent SMS or email, many assumptions can occur. From personal data theft , account theft and they can even obtain your bank credentials with which they then steal your money. There are many precautions you can take to avoid falling for phishing scams, but if it’s too late, here are the places you can go to try to solve it as much as possible.

If they have managed to get hold of your bank details, it is advisable to cancel the card that has been compromised and notify your bank as soon as possible. As well it is very useful that you alert and share what happened on social networks so that other users and institutions can share it so that other people do not fall for it. On the other hand, if what has been stolen is access to an account or service that you have contracted, you will have to proceed with the methods of each service to be able to recover access. Try to always have the two-step verification To avoid these scares and once the account is recovered, change the access credentials and do it also if you use the same password that has been compromised to access other services.

Always report to the authorities

Even if you take all possible precautions and manage to recover the service that has been stolen from you, or the criminals have not managed to steal your money or carry out any type of action that harms you with the stolen personal data, it is advisable to file a complaint.

Through a complaint, the authorities will be able to open a line of investigation and perhaps detect and arrest those responsible. To capture what happened through a complaint you have several ways.

National Institute of Cybersecurity

Here you can file complaints for cyber scams in person, electronically, in addition to being able to contact through instant messaging apps such as WhatsApp or Telegram, web form or in the help line enabled 017.

National Police

The National Police has an online form where you can report a phishing scam. Once you click on the “online” option, the web redirects you to the step by step where you can explain everything that happened. If you prefer, you can also do it in person at the office closest to your place of residence.

Civil Guard

The Telematic Crimes Group of the Civil Guard has a form in which you can report having been the victim of a computer crime. As with the National Police, you can choose between filing a complaint online or in person. In the case of doing it through the Electronic Headquarters of the Civil Guard, it is necessary to have a digital signature.