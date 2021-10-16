here’s a first look at Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam • Universal Movies

The global event DC FanDome is getting closer and closer, and the surprises fromDC universe flock to the net. Waiting for the first look that will take place during the event, here it is Black Adam is shown with a short video.

Some hours ago Dwayne Johnson has spread via social networks a very first look at his Black Adam, and he did so by reminding fans that the main surprise is expected during the wait DC FanDome of today. The tweet in question also celebrates the phrase that the actor has now coined for his cinecomic for months, namely “The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change“. What does this warning mean?

The event will kick off on October 16 starting at hours 10:00 am PST (7:00 pm Italian time), the actual duration will be 4 hours, including virtual panels, trailers (hopefully plenty) and international guests. Obviously, cinema will not be the only protagonist at the DC FanDome, a lot of space, in fact, will be given to the television DC universe, as well as to videogames and comics.

Loading... Advertisements

BLACK ADAM

PRODUCTION: Adam Sztykiel signed the first draft of the script. Jaume Collet-Serra will take care of the direction. Lawrence Sher (Joker) was cast as the director of photography. Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia produce through Seven Bucks Productions. CAST: Dwayne Johnson, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Quintessa Swindell, Marwan Kenzari, Aldis Hodge, Pierce Brosnan, Bodhi Sabongui, James Cusati-Moyer. EXIT: The film will hit US theaters on July 29, 2022.