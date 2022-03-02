Here’s a smart options strategy for cautiously optimistic Bitcoin traders

Bitcoin (BTC) entered a bullish channel in early January and despite sideways trading near $40,000, order book analysts cited “significant buying pressure” noting that the overall negative sentiment could be reaching exhaustion.

Bitcoin/USD pair price on FTX. Source: TradingView

the independent analyst Johal Miles noted that BTC price formed a bullish hammer candlestick on its daily chart on Jan 24 and Feb 24, suggesting that the long-term downtrend is close to ending.

However, the rally above $41,000 on Feb 28 failed to create strong demand from Asia-based traders, as evidenced by the lack of a China-based peer-to-peer Tether (USDT) premium vs. official currency of the US dollar.

Currently, there is positive news coming from the possible adoption of cryptocurrencies by the global e-commerce market eBay. On Feb. 27, CEO Jamie Iannone revealed that the tech giant is looking to transition to new payment modes for some of its $85 billion direct annual volume traded on the platform.

Bitcoin bulls also have a strong case for leaving room for upside price surprises if the European Commission plans to isolate Russia from the international cross-border payment network system SWIFT.

In addition to isolating Russia from SWIFT, the European Commission “will paralyze the assets of the central bank of Russia”. Intentional or not, this shows the benefits of decentralizing Bitcoin as an uncensorable medium of exchange and store of value.

The risk reversal strategy is adjusted to the current scenario

Despite the popular belief that futures and options are widely used for excessive gambling and leverage, the instruments were actually designed for hedging (protection).

Options trading presents opportunities for investors to benefit from increased volatility or gain protection from sharp price declines and these complex investment strategies that involve more than one instrument are known as option structures.

Traders can use the “risk reversal” options strategy to hedge losses from unexpected price changes. The investor benefits from being long on call options, but pays for them by selling the put option. Basically, this setup removes the risk of the stock trading sideways, but carries substantial risk if the asset trades lower.

Estimation of profits and losses. Source: Debit Position Generator

The above trade focuses exclusively on the March 31 options, but investors will find similar patterns using different expirations. Bitcoin was trading at $41,767 when the pricing took place.

First, the trader needs to purchase protection against a downside move by buying 2 $34,000 BTC puts. The trader will then sell $38,000 put option contracts of 1.8 BTC to earn the returns above this level. Finally, buy 3 $52,000 call option contracts for positive price exposure.

Investors are protected from a price drop to $38,000

That option structure results in neither a gain nor a loss between $38,000 (down 9%) and $52,000 (up 24.5%). Therefore, the investor is betting that the price of Bitcoin on March 31 8:00 am UTC will be above that range while gaining exposure to unlimited gains and a maximum loss of 0.214 BTC.

If the price of Bitcoin rises to $56,000 (up 34%), this investment would result in a profit of 0.214 BTC. Although there is no cost associated with this option structure, the exchange will require a margin deposit to cover potential losses.

The views and opinions expressed herein are solely those of the Author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading move involves risk, you should do your own research when making a decision.