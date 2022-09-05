Here’s Beyoncé’s favorite face cream and it’s only $9.50!

Do you want toned, supple and hydrated skin? Focus on Beyoncé’s favorite moisturizing balm sold at Nocibé.

Although her public appearances are relatively rare, Beyoncé still amazes us with her beauty. At 41, the mother of 3 children always displays a radiant face no matter the circumstances. But like all celebrities, she has her little beauty secrets that make the difference. And it is a product available at a mini price.

Eucerin’s Aquaphor balm, Beyoncé’s favorite cream

Follower of well-stocked night routines, Beyoncé relies on her sleep to regenerate her skin. And she is quite right since the cell renewal mechanism of your epidermis begins around 11 p.m. and reaches its zenith around 1 a.m.

So before going to bed, she fills up on hydration with Eucerin’s Aquaphor cream, which she applies all over her body.

Click on the image to discover the product

Eucerin

In an interview given to the magazine Shethe interpreter of “Crazy in love” confessed that she used to sleep “with totally greasy and oily skin”, always with the aim of maintaining toned, supple and fully nourished skin.

This is why she relies on this ideal balm to repair very dry, cracked or irritated skin. Eucerin Aquaphor Repair Treatment is made with carefully chosen ingredients to deeply repair the epidermis. Based on glycerin, this product keeps water in the tissues and thus provides comfort to the skin. The panthenol contained in the formula accelerates cell regeneration and intensely repairs skin in distress.

The good news ? It’s that Jay-Z’s wife is betting on a very cheap repairing balm. Far from the prices offered by luxury brands, Eucerin’s Aquaphor costs only €9.50 at Nocibé. So you can hurry to test it.

The beauty secrets of the stars

Beyoncé isn’t the only celebrity to have her favorite product. Meghan Markle never leaves her favorite fragrance Jo Malone to feel good every day. Kylie Jenner when she puts in each make-up, on a pink powder to camouflage her dark circles.

On the Frenchies side, Sophie Marceau owes her flawless skin to the Biotulin brand sold on Amazon, while Laura Smet swears by Guerlain’s L’heure bleue perfume to feel confident and aligned.

We earn a commission on products featured on Oh! My Mag when you make a purchase from our site. Prices are given for information only and are subject to change.