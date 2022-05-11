Here’s Everything You Need to Know About Brain Aneurysm

Brain aneurysm is a serious health condition that can turn fatal if not diagnosed properly and on time. Previously, game of Thrones actor Emilia Clarke had opened up about the life-threatening condition during her time on the show, sharing with the new yorker in 2019 that he had to undergo multiple surgeries and endure a long recovery period because of it.

What is?

According to Dr. Vishal Chafle, Interventional Neurology Consultant, Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai, Aneurysm is the effusion or dilation of the vessel wall, which weakens it and causes it to rupture, leading to bleeding in the brain (Subarachnoid Hemorrhage) .

“Most aneurysms are idiopathic and grow over time. Sometimes they are caused by trauma,” the doctor said. indianexpress.com.

He added that if it breaks it can cause a brain hemorrhage, which is a life-threatening condition. “A person develops a severe headache, vomiting, weakness in the limbs, disorientation, and sometimes loss of consciousness.”

Dr. Chafle cautioned that in a ruptured aneurysm, about one-third of patients are unable to reach the hospital, one-third develop neurological deficits despite treatment, and one-third make a good recovery.

What is the treatment and recovery process like?

“As mentioned above, subarachnoid hemorrhage is a life-threatening condition. Patients require immediate hospitalization and ICU care. The aneurysm is treated with endovascular coiling or surgical clipping”, concluded the doctor.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss the latest updates!