here’s everything you need to know

2022 has finally arrived and among the smartphones that will battle throughout this year with the aim of conquering the title of the most desired phone there will undoubtedly also be OnePlus 10 Pro, which in the past few hours has been at the center of a new indiscretion.

Yes, Ishan Agarwal has decided to close 2021 with a bang, publishing on Twitter a list of those that should be the main features of the new flagship smartphone of OnePlus (the conditional is a must, as there are no guarantees of reliability), together with a rendering image that anticipates its design.

These are the alleged features of OnePlus 10 Pro

Agarwal does nothing but confirm part of the rumors that have already emerged in recent days, completing what should be the technical equipment of the smartphone.

To animate OnePlus 10 Pro there should be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor while its display should consist of an AMOLED panel from 6.7 inches with QHD + resolution, LTPO technology e refresh rate at 120 Hz.

As for the sector memories, the new smartphone from OnePlus is expected to rely on 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and at least 128GB of storage with UFS 3.1 technology while from the software point of view the Chinese manufacturer should launch the device with the interface on board OxygenOS 12 (based on Android 12).

Moving on to the sector imaging, OnePlus 10 Pro should be able to count on a single 32 megapixel sensor frontally while the rear camera it should be made in collaboration with the famous brand Hasselblad and boast three sensors (a 48-megapixel main sensor, accompanied by a 50-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel one).

In the technical equipment of OnePlus 10 Pro we should finally find a pair of stereo speakers and one 5,000 mAh battery with support for fast charging at 80W in wired mode (SuperVOOC) and 50W in wireless mode (AirVOOC), in addition to support for reverse charging (Reverse WC).

The new smartphone from OnePlus (which should have a generously sized body, equal to 163 x 73.8 x 8.5 mm) is expected to be launched on January 11. We’ll see.