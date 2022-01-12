Here’s how 14 people know how to reuse their old clothes

To stay in step with fashion it is very difficult because it changes quickly. Instead, be able to reinvent your look it’s something fun and innovative.

Sometimes we find ourselves with clothes that we no longer use precisely because out of fashion and become ancient, but you can always find a trick for give new life to these clothes.

We can also find an example in some famous people who knew how to recycle clothes they no longer used.

Angelina Jolie proposes the same dress worn by her adapted and recycled for her daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt

Carole Middleton and Kate Middleton

Brooke Shields and her daughter Rowan Francis wearing the same dress

Courteney Cox and daughter Coco Arquette wearing the same dress

A dress worn by Victoria Beckham and her daughter Harper

This wedding dress was first of the grandmother and then of the mother. She has readjusted it for herself

Here’s another example of a daughter’s modified wedding dress

Lisa Rinna and Delilah Belle

Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian

Another wedding dress modified and adapted by the daughter

This dress dates back to 1980 and looks like new

Angelina Jolie and Zahara Jolie-Pitt

The dress was adapted wearing the skirt by designing a new top

This wedding dress belonged to the grandmother and now the granddaughter wears it