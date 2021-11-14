Here’s how and who can request it
Let’s see better together who can request it and how, of this bonus for infant formula for babies.
Very often when a baby is born, new mothers have the opportunity to breastfeed their baby, but this does not happen for everyone.
And for this reason, they help themselves with infant formula, which has a very important cost in the family budget.
Artificial milk bonus: here are all the info
However, there is a bonus for 2021 that allows you to get back a sum of money, but let’s see better together how.
The news came out directly on the Official Gazette of 18 October 2021, and all the reasons for which it is possible to request it are indicated.
Women who can request it must have a specific pathological condition, because we always remember that the best food for babies is mother’s milk.
The pathologies are as follows:
- HTLV1 infection and 2
- Sheehan syndrome
- hereditary alactogenesis
- bilateral hypotrophy of the mammary gland (tubular sinus)
- bilateral mastectomy
- maternal death
Then there are some temporary conditions that then require a monthly check and are:
- HCV infection with bleeding nipple lesion
- HSV infection with herpetic lesion on the breast or nipple
- recurrent group B streptococcal infection
- luetic lesion on the breast
- untreated bacilliphere tuberculosis
- tuberculous mastitis
- varicella zooster virus infection
- performing scintigraphy
- taking drugs that absolutely contraindicate breastfeeding
- drug use (except methadone)
- alcoholism
Obviously these pathologies must compulsorily be certified by a doctor of the national health service, a doctor or a pediatrician, or a specialist who checks the conditions after the baby is born.
But in addition to having one of these problems, the ISEE income must not exceed 30 thousand euros per year.
The bonus that is granted is 400 euros per year, even if each region has the possibility to vary the amount also based on the requests that are presented., and it is possible to request it up to the sixth month of the baby.
To claim this bonus ed in which times it is necessary to ask for information directly to one’s own region or autonomous province.
The infant formula will then be delivered, as stated in the Gazzetta as follows:
“…. They are provided directly by the reference centers where women are treated, by the heads of local health companies, by affiliated pharmacies and by all other suppliers authorized for sale according to the directives issued by the regions and autonomous provinces for this purpose . “