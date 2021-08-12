Here’s how Ariana Grande would understand that Dalton Gomez is the right guy

Ariana Grande Announced the official engagement with Dalton Gomez just over a week ago and now some sources in the American newspapers have told some new details about their love story.

People dug into the timeline of the relationship, explaining that the singer and the real estate agent have started dating last January.

Galeotto would have been the job of him in real estate: “Ariana was looking for a home outside Los Angeles that it was a house to change air and his team found Dalton to help. When she saw it, she immediately thought it was very cute and asked the team to arrange an in-person meeting. She was already cooked shortly after they met“.

In March, when the coronavirus pandemic hit the world, they were in the artist’s house in New York and there they spent part of the lockdown. “She realized that he is very special” said the insider.

Dalton Gomez’s work commitments at one point called him back to Los Angeles so Ariana Grande decided to make an important move: “It was difficult to see each other then she decided to take the risk. She bought a house in hollywood hills and never looked back. They are incredibly happy“.

“Dalton is a great guy – continued the source of People – He is focused on work and likes to keep his relationship with Ariana private. They were able to get to know each other in peace“.

When Ariana Grande announced her engagement, his mother Joan and brother Frankie immediately gave a welcome enthusiastic and public to Dalton Gomez: “Ariana’s family is very happy, everyone loves Dalton. This phase of his life was very quiet in a good way. They are happy that he will marry Dalton“.

Another insider, this time of UsWeeklyexplained because this love story is different from those of the past for the 27-year-old: “Ariana sees something different in Dalton, which he has never seen in the boys he has attended previously“.

“No one met his needs like Dalton does. Her ex behaved as if she was too picky and had crazy standards. He’s the kind of guy he was looking for. He is very protective, he would do anything for her and makes small gentlemanly gestures. It would go further than anything to meet her needs“.

An example of these romantic gestures? The commitment that Dalton Gomez has put in to make the beautiful engagement ring, with a special tribute to Ariana Grande!

