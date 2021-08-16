here’s how Bitcoin is also dragging

It has been a very long three months for everyone who is used to betting on Bitcoin, but finally the well-known cryptocurrency has regained its usual momentum, as it is back above $ 45,000, despite Amazon having stressed that it will not accept it as a payment method.

Over the past few days, however, a further tear has made the price of Bitcoin grow even more, allowing it to surpass $ 46,000. This is certainly an interesting result: it is clear that if the first signs of weakness came through the tweet he had published Elon Musk, it is easy to understand how it is really still too little to influence this digital currency and it is equally clear that something else is needed to get Bitcoin back to the top.

At this very precise moment, therefore, to guarantee a further stimulus to Bitcoin is also the Ethereum update, which has in fact introduced and inserted the Eip1559 system. This is a software update that offers the possibility of making the rates paid to miners much faster and easier to manage, practically doubling the space that. Present inside the blocks.

In fact, the EIPs bring very important changes: it is a fundamental and necessary tool to be able to compete with smart contract networks more recently born, among which we find Cardano, Solana and Polkadot. Over the course of the weekend, it is interesting to highlight how Ethereum broke the $ 3,000 mark for the first time since May and, over the past few days, recorded a new 5.26% increase to over 3140. dollars.

Excellent news also from an institutional point of view

As has been pointed out by the Bitpanda manager, for the first time within the German borders a series of institutional funds will be allowed to proceed with investments in crypto-assets. According to the provisions of the legislation, consequently, i spezialfonds will have the possibility to allocate up to a maximum threshold of 20% of their holdings in Bitcoin, but also in other cryptocurrencies.

These funds, to which access will be allowed and reserved only and exclusively to institutional investors, such as pension companies and insurance companies, will manage something like 1,800 billion euros.

At the same time, on the Asian continent, here is that cryptocurrency XRP it can be usefully exploited not only in Japan, but also in the Philippines. In fact, after this particular news, Ethereum has made a real leap upwards, to reach a quota that has not touched for at least five weeks. An increase that should not, in fact, leave any surprise or surprise, since every year, something like 1.5 billion euros in remittances are sent home by all those Filipinos who live and work in Japan and these activities present very high transfer costs. When, however, the okay from the authorities arrived, here is the Filipino expat they will be able to avoid the fees that are usually imposed by banks and send funds home in XRP.

Give it United States, on the other hand, the news that arrives has a bearish character. In fact, Senator Bob Portman has revealed that the $ 1 trillion infrastructure bill is now very close, even if in reality there are several forecasts that need a fix before being finally launched on the market. And, among the various innovations, we also find the one that aims to make tax verification on those who invest in cryptocurrencies more important and intense.

