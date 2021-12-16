Here’s how celebs chose their stage name, part 2

When I found that the true of Miley Cyrus it is not this, but Destiny Hope, I started looking for all the stories behind the celebrity stage names. For example, for the singer of Wrecking ball was a nickname given by his parents: Miley stands for smiley that is smiling. As a child, in fact, she smiled constantly. But for others, what was the reason?

Here’s how the celebs chose their stage name:

HALSEY

For the singer it is the anagram of her real name, Ashley, but it is also a tribute to a street of Brooklyn, subway stop when he lived in New York.

CARDI B

Again this is a nickname given to her when she was little. Since his sister is called Hennessy, which is also the brand of a French cognac, the rapper jokingly started introducing herself as Bacardi. Then, after his first Instagram account was deleted, he shortened it to Cardi B.

THE WEEKND

Actually the stage name of Abel Tesfaye it should have been The Weekend, chosen on the artist’s intuition. Then he decided to remove one of the e in order not to run into a lawsuit with another Canadian band which was called The Weekend.

LIZZO

To inspire the cantate of Juice it was the song of one of his favorite artists, Jay-z. In fact, he slightly changed the title of a song, Izzo, to make it his stage name.

NICKI MINAJ

The credit this time was all of the manager who transformed Onika Maraj, his real name, in Nicki Minaj. The former is simply an abbreviation for Onika, while the surname is his idea. The rapper never stopped thanking him because he hated his real name.

GROSS

The singer has a real passion for noble titles and aristocracy, so it seemed natural to convey the choice for the “new” name towards Lord. However, it felt like something was missing so she added a final e to make it more feminine.

EMMA STONE

When they communicated to the interpreter of La La Land, at the beginning of his career, that his real name, Emily Stone, was already used by another colleague, could only be inspired by Spice Girls, a group of which he is super fan. He chose Emma in honor of his favorite, the baby spice Emma Bunton.

PINK

The singer is a huge fan of Tarantino and his favorite movie is Hyenas. So, for her stage name she was inspired by the iconic character played by Steve Buscemi, Mr Pink.