Here’s how Ethereum is Preparing for the Altair Update

A beginning of the week marked by a negative sign for the price of Ethereum, after the + 11.7% of the previous week. Interest in the Ethereum blockchain has skyrocketed over the past year as developers have turned to it to create a huge amount of decentralized financial projects, known as DeFi, and unique digital tokens called NFTs. The price of Ethereum’s currency, known as ETH, which is used to pay for the computing power needed to run the blockchain, has increased 7 times since early 2021 (it has now increased its value x5 since the beginning of the year).
The Ethereum team prize game
To inform the community and make them experts on the upcoming changes to Ethereum with the Altair update, the team has created a kind of non-competitive game: the bug bounty program, which will allow anyone to earn rewards for researching vulnerabilities, passed from very little time to the denomination “bug bounty ETH2“. Community members who find bugs will receive double rewards until the update.
Low-impact bugs will earn a user nearly $ 2,000 while critical bugs will receive nearly $ 50,000. However, the development team said this fighter is just a game and not a competition. As Altair moves closer to release, the team will need to find and fix as many existing bugs as possible for a smooth rollout.
As the Ethereum network prepared for the update, please note that the price of ETH has seen growth of more than 11% in the past week, closing at $ 3,420.24.
Techno-Graphic Analysis and Ethereum forecasts
Crypto ETH is losing 1.56% today (price at the time of writing $ 3,366.82) after a nice rally last week.
A return in the $ 3,000 area in view of the closing of the two gap-ups cannot be excluded, which could lead to yet another bearish movement where Ethereum could test the long-term bullish trendline in the $ 2,400 / 2,500 zone. After the likely rebound on the trendline, traders expect a quick return in the $ 4,000 zone.
