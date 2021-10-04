Here’s how Ethereum is Preparing for the Altair Update

A beginning of the week marked by a negative sign for the price of Ethereum, after the + 11.7% of the previous week. Interest in the Ethereum blockchain has skyrocketed over the past year as developers have turned to it to create a huge amount of decentralized financial projects, known as DeFi, and unique digital tokens called NFTs. The price of Ethereum’s currency, known as ETH, which is used to pay for the computing power needed to run the blockchain, has increased 7 times since early 2021 (it has now increased its value x5 since the beginning of the year).

The Ethereum team prize game

To inform the community and make them experts on the upcoming changes to Ethereum with the Altair update, the team has created a kind of non-competitive game: the bug bounty program, which will allow anyone to earn rewards for researching vulnerabilities, passed from very little time to the denomination “bug bounty ETH2“. Community members who find bugs will receive double rewards until the update.