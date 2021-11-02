here’s how everything changes – Libero Quotidiano

Business

here's how everything changes

Telepass has decided to further extend the services it is able to offer to its customers. Through the mobility service app, you can also pay for notices received from Public Administration Bodies, using your smartphone directly. A rather inconvenient addition for Telepass holders, who will therefore be able to quickly access the national platform pagoPA and make electronic payments for taxes, utilities, taxes, fines and so on.

In addition, payments to other entities are permitted, such as publicly held companies and public service operators. Telepass Pay is the digital platform for the secure and fast payment of integrated services and without the use of cash: in fact, it is enough simply to be in possession of a smartphone. To proceed with any type of payment via the Telepass Pay app, simply scan the identified QR code of the alert or, alternatively, manually type the alert code indicated.

“Telepass’s mission – declared Luca Daniele, CEO of the app – is to make life easier for people. With a view to continuing the development of our digital platform of integrated services, we have chosen to add the possibility of paying expenses in favor of the Public Administration through the new pagoPA service, for an easy and intuitive digital experience that guarantees, as well as savings of time, a more transparent and immediate payment method “.

