Here’s how France with the Rafale beat the F-35s in the Emirates. Pure Italy dry (due to Di Maio)

The contract signed between France and the United Arab Emirates provides for the supply of 80 Rafale fighters in Abu Dhabi. It’s Italy…

“Rafale. Signature of a historic contract with the United Arab Emirates “.

This is how French Defense Minister Florence Parly commented on the signing of the contract between France and the United Arab Emirates for the supply of 80 Rafale fighters in Abu Dhabi.

The contract has a value of 16 billion euros, in addition to another 2 billion for armaments and other associated components. This was announced by the French Ministry of Defense.

The signature came on the occasion of President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to the United Arab Emirates, the first stop on a short trip that will then see him in Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

The armaments, which will be seen under a second contract signed with Mbda, include Mica Ng air-to-air missiles and Black Shaheen cruise missiles. Also celebrates Airbus. A contract was also signed for the 12 H225M Caracal, a transport helicopter capable of carrying out combat search and rescue missions, as well as combat missions, maneuvers and medical evacuations, worth one billion euros.

CONTRACT FOR 80 RAFFAL HUNTING

France sells 80 Rafale fighter-bombers to the United Arab Emirates in a package worth a total of 16 billion euros.

As the media recalled, the negotiations for the Rafale fighters took more than a decade with Abu Dhabi publicly rejecting France’s offer to supply 60 Rafale jets in 2011 as “uncompetitive and impractical”.

Abu Dhabi already has French-made Mirage 2000 warplanes. And now Dassault will supply 80 Rafales to the UAE Air Force.

DELIVERY STARTING FROM 2026

“Deliveries will start from 2026 with the Rafale F4.1, which is the first standard for the Rafale F4, and will last until the end of 2030” he reports the Tribune. “That is, less than ten years after the signing of the contract. This mega order loads the Rafale chain, which supports 400 French companies, until 2031 ”.

CELEBRATE DASSAULT

At the news, the shares of Dassault Aviation SA, the manufacturer of the Rafale, were up by more than 9%.

“The agreement will directly support 7,000 jobs in France and secure the supply chain of aircraft manufactured by Dassault Aviation until the end of 2031,” a French official told reporters. Aljazeera.

It is the largest bulk purchase of the Rafale produced by Dassault, other than the French military, and comes after agreements in Greece, Egypt and Croatia this year.

The United Arab Emirates becomes the seventh Rafale customer after Qatar, India, Egypt, Greece and Croatia.

Competition for this aircraft includes Airbus, Bae Systems and Leonardo’s Eurofighter Typhoon, Boeing’s F / A-18 Super Hornet and Lockheed Martin’s F-16.

WHAT WILL BE OF THE F-35 SALE?

“The negotiations have received new impetus from the UAE’s doubts about purchasing more F-35 fighters from the United States, according to officials involved in the negotiation,” he comments Bloomberg. The Emirates have often told their US counterparts that they prefer to buy American hardware. Last year the United States and the United Arab Emirates reached an agreement on the sale of the F-35s to the latter. But Washington places so many restrictions on their use that they need other suppliers as well.

THE OPINION OF THE ANALYSTS

Will this agreement then destroy the hypothesis of selling the American F-35s to the UAE? For the analyst Germano Dottori, scientific advisor of Limes, the “UAE too exposed to the Chinese to have the F-35”.

“It is highly probable that this order will put an end, at the moment, on the possible purchase of the fifth generation Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter bomber”, commented Aurelio Giansiracusa on Ares Defense. “The F-35As could become topical again for the replacement of the F-16E / F Block 60“ Desert Eagle ”currently on the line in over seventy single-seater and two-seater units, all entered into service starting from 2005”.

THE POSITION OF THE DEFENSE

Defense sources have said the Rafale will replace the Mirage 2000 fleet, but it is unlikely to replace the US-made F-35 as the UAE continues to protect its security with two major suppliers, France and the US.

“The deal could still be seen as a sign of impatience as the US Congress hesitates to approve an F-35 deal amid concerns over the UAE’s relations with China, including the prevalence of Huawei 5G technology in the country.” , he comments Reuters.

THE COMMENT OF AN ANALYST AT START

But the Emirates “to tell the truth they were already signing in 2014 but then jumped. Eurofighter was in the game, at UK leadership, for a year and then went silent for some time. They have tried with F-35 past months to go back to origin, they have many Mirages, with a visit from Macron… However, they also sold 12 Caracal helicopters “, he points out to Start an analyst familiar with the dossier.

CELEBRATE AIRBUS HELICOPTER

Abu Dhabi has also ordered 12 Caracal helicopters. It is the French code name of the H225M, the multi-role military version of the Super Puma.

The twelve H225M aircraft will be “entirely produced and assembled in France” at the Marignane site, said the Ministry of the Armed Forces. Nice shot for Airbus Helicopter.

The manufacturer may also have confirmation in Saudi Arabia of an order for light helicopters (between 30 and 50 aircraft) from the Saudi sovereign Public Investment Fund (PIF), which has already ordered 10 H125s for The Helicopter Company (THC) in 2020. , points out the Tribune.

NOTHING TO DO FOR LEONARDO’S HELICOPTERS

Abu Dhabi therefore preferred French helicopters. Too bad for Leonardo, who in 2017 sold 5 AW139 and AW189 helicopters in Abu Dhabi.

“We lost on the helicopters only due to Italy’s political incapacity and the fault of Di Maio’s blockade of the Emirates for months” commented a government exponent asking for anonymity.

We recall in fact that this summer Leonardo was close to eviction in the United Arab Emirates. According to defense industry sources, UAE was moving Italian aircraft and personnel away from a key military base in retaliation for a Rome-imposed arms embargo in Abu Dhabi last January. At the time, Luigi Di Maio, the government’s foreign minister, took credit – he recalled MF – of the embargo, defining it as a “clear message of peace sent by our country” and adding that “respect for human rights is an obligatory commitment for us”.