here’s how he decided to spend his last year

To the Cannes Film Festival, Matt Damon he was promoting the release of the film Stillwater. A possible sign of failure of Damon it happens just as he received the cheers of the audience at the end of Stillwater’s screening. In fact it has been widely reported that Damon cried.

All magazine GQ he confesses he didn’t even realize he did until he was told. “If it weren’t for the bright light and the camera literally two feet away from me at that moment”, He says, “I guarantee you that no one would have noticed. But, yes, I was pleasantly overwhelmed a little“.

Matt Damon in Hollywood

Matthew Paige Damon theOctober 8, 1970 on the outskirts of the Massachusetts from Nancy Paige, author and educator, e Kent Damon, business banker. His parents separated when he was two. His mother raised him and his brother in an area of Cambridge similar to that portrayed in Good Will Hunting. It achieves success quickly in the Hollywood world. Maybe he really gets famous for his role as Jason Bourne in movies The Bourne Identity, The Bourne Supremacy And The Bourne Ultimatu. All three of which have enjoyed tremendous global success and established the actor as a true action star.

Matt and the pandemic

Entered the pandemic, in the first months of 2020, Matt Damon he was the most knowledgeable, if not the best trained, of many of us, for most Hollywood reasons. In 2011, he starred in the film by Steven Soderbergh Contagion, in many ways an incredibly accurate fictitious preview of what would happen. After Contagion, Damon stays in touch with both the screenwriter, Scott Burns, both with the virologist, Ian Lipkin, hired as a technical consultant to lead film science. Over the years since then, whenever some kind of outbreak or epidemic seemed to threaten, Damon he used to confront the two.

When the first grumbles emerged from the China, Damon he immediately contacted Burns to ask what he was saying Lipkin. Meanwhile Damon was in France to shoot The Last Duel with the director Ridley Scott, and they were quick to complete the important outdoor shots. The plan was for production to move into Ireland, but it has become increasingly obvious that this may not happen right away. The day before the move scheduled for early March, shooting was suspended. The wife of Damon and the three youngest children were with him in France. Should they return to America as long as they could, or travel on the crew charter flight to Ireland? They chose Ireland.

