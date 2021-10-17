News

here’s how he spent it

Nicolas Cage is one of Hollywood’s most spendthrift stars: in a short time he has eroded a fortune of over $ 150 million.

To pulverize a fortune of 150 million dollars in the space of a few years, wasting it on more or less crazy expenses: it is the not very laudable undertaking of Nicolas Cage, one of the most spendthrift stars in Hollywood. The actor went bankrupt for some real purchases Sui generis who have reduced his assets to just (so to speak) 25 million dollars. Then, as if that weren’t enough, trouble came with the US tax authorities, who sent him an account worth about six million dollars. And now there is a rumor that our, embittered and repentant, is willing to accept any role in order to replenish the coffers.

nicholas cage

The pierced hands of Nicolas Cage

Among the craziest purchases of Nicolas Cage stands a pyramid over 3 meters in New Orleans and an incredible series of “exotic animals”, including two crocodiles, a shark, an albino cobra and an octopus. In order not to miss anything, the actor also won the auction of a dinosaur skull, which was then returned to Mongolia where it had been stolen several years earlier. And it is rumored that our man exhibits pygmy heads in one of his houses as trophies …

Yes, because the bulk of Nicola Cage’s assets would have been spent on homes scattered around the United States and, of course, cars: the actor would have 19 collectible in his garage, first of all a Lamborghini Miura that already belonged to the Shah of Persia Mohammad Reza Pahlavi. However, he deserves credit for one thing: he recently donated $ 20,000 won to gambling to charity.

