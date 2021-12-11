here’s how it is! In midfield… ”- SOS Fanta

Eve press conference for Sinisa Mihajlovic, tomorrow Bologna will play against Torino. The doubts were related to Arnautovic, the coach talks about it as he reports TMW.

TURIN – “The Torino squad can be even higher than ours but we are where we are in the standings. If we remove the first 7, I don’t think they are all equipped for Europe, the Florentine is the one with the most possibilities for the squad. I think Sassuolo, Turin and Bologna are more or less on the same level ”.

FIORENTINA – “We lost the match against Fiorentina but we didn’t lose our way. A sportsman must train and show growth even and especially after losing. When the manager sees the team training as we did this week, he is very confident. Tomorrow we meet one of our competitors and the fewer individual mistakes we make, the more chance we have of winning. Tomorrow will be a match where we will have to exploit their mistakes ”.

ARNAUTOVIC – “Marko trained yesterday with us, he’s sure he can do it. He is a player who allows us different solutions and above all his teammates with him on the pitch feel stronger. If he is well he will play but I don’t know how many minutes he has in his legs ”.

LIKE THE ATALANTA – “Bologna is Bologna, and Atalanta is Atalanta. Bologna will make its own path and are on the right path. We play and do what we have to do. We know the growth path is quite long. We will do everything possible to improve ourselves year by year. We have taken our own path and we are moving forward. Everything by step. The conditions are good but we don’t have a date by which to get there. We have to be focused on the present ”.

SANTANDER OUT – “These are technical choices that I make… he trains and stays with us. He is a player who trains well and performs well. The fact that you don’t play isn’t personal. Arnautovic could come out tomorrow and take over. You can ask the same question about van Hooijdonk ”.

FUTURE – “Earlier I was talking about the company, I still have a one year contract here. I speak in general of clubs … We must not envy anyone anything! Bologna is a beautiful square. You have to take the Atalanta road which is an example, but I don’t want Bologna to be Atalanta. Society knows where it wants to go and the path is right. I don’t know how long I’ll stay in Bologna, but I know that I’m fine here ”.

CAIRO “In Turin there was a problem between me and Cairo on market issues, I was not thrown out for the lost derby. I had a good time and we did so many good things, so much so that when I was sent away 15 players came to the hotel at 3 in the morning to see me and say hello ”.

VIOLET – “Without Dominguez we have several solutions. We can put Medel in midfield, as well as Vignato or Viola. I have three solutions to bet on, but I still have to think about it ”.

