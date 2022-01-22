here’s how it was possible

The Omicron variant has managed to challenge, and above all to win, even against isolation in Covid Hotels. In November, an infection occurred between two fully vaccinated travelers through the corridor of a Hong Kong hotel that had been used for quarantines. CCTV footage showed that neither person had left their room or had any direct contact with the outside world. How did the infection then happen? According to experts, the transmission would have taken place when the respective doors were opened to take food, albeit at different times.

Omicron from room to room

Both patients were vaccinated with two doses and both had tested negative for a molecular swab before arriving in Hong Kong. One came from Canada, the other from South Africa right in the period of maximum diffusion of the new Omicron variant. Scientists believe the South African traveler was infected shortly before boarding the plane, having incubated the virus during the flight and then tested positive at the hotel. As for the Canadian, his contagion would have occurred right in the Covid hotel, despite the rigid isolation.

On November 13, patient A tested positive for Covid without showing any symptoms. The next day he was taken to an isolation unit at the hospital. Four days later, on November 17, patient B developed mild Covid symptoms and tested positive for a molecular on November 18. Genetic sequencing later confirmed that the two travelers had contracted a genetically identical Omicron variant virus.

The transmission from the corridor

A study was published in the Lancet that analyzed the phenomenon that led to the infection. To understand the transmission mechanism, a smoke test was performed which demonstrated the stagnation of air in the corridor, which had a width of 1.5 meters and a height of 2 meters, adjacent to the two rooms. There was a brief outward movement of air in the corridor when the doors to the guest rooms were abruptly opened. Therefore, the virus-laden aerosol would have entered the guest room of the secondary case when the door was opened.

Environmental contamination

The journal also assessed the extent of environmental contamination. One of 8 samples collected with special swabs on November 22, 2021 (3 days after transfer of the infected person) was positive with a cycle threshold value of 39. The partial Spike gene sequence of this environmental swab had a nucleotide identity of 100 % with those of the cases, indicative of the dispersion in the air of the Omicron variant. In addition, 21 out of 39 surfaces analyzed were positive in the second room, with a positivity rate 8 times higher than the previously reported contamination rate.