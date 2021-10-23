News

here's how it will work at work

From 15 October Green Pass compulsory at work: Prime Minister Draghi signed the Dpcm with the guidelines. Who is not vaccinated for health reasons must show a certificate containing the appropriate ‘QR code’ being prepared. Those who have been vaccinated but have not yet received the certificate will be able to use the documents issued, in paper or digital format, by public and private health facilities. Hairdressers, beauticians and taxi drivers do not have to ask their customers for the Green Pass.

Sanzoni for employer and employee

“The worker, public or private, is considered unjustified absentee, without the right to a salary, until the presentation of the Green Pass” if he shows up for work without the certificate. The worker who enters the workplace without Green Pass goes to meet a fine ranging from 600 to 1,500 euros. Any disciplinary sanctions envisaged by sector collective agreements are also applied. “In addition to the salary, any other component of the salary, even of a social security nature, having a fixed and continuous nature, accessory or indemnity, foreseen for the working day not performed, will no longer be paid to the worker without the green pass. contribute to the accrual of holidays and involve the loss of the relative length of service “, we read in the Faq. The employer who does not check compliance with the rules on the Green Pass risks one administrative sanction ranging from 400 to 1,000 euros.

How to check the Green Pass at work

Any administration or company it is autonomous in organizing the controls. Employers define the operating procedures for organizing checks, including random checks, providing priority, where possible, for such checks to be carried out at the time of access to the workplace. “It is advisable to use verification methods that do not lead to delays or queues at the entrance. In public administrations, the verification, which must take place on a daily basis, primarily in the morning slot of the working day, can be generalized or on a sample basis, provided that it is not less to 20% of the staff present in service and with a rotation criterion that ensures, over time, control over all employees “, specified Palazzo Chigi. In addition toVerification app C19, specific functions will be made available to employers, both public and private, to allow for a daily and automated verification of the possession of certifications.

These checks may take place through:

– integration of the QR code reading and verification system of the green certificate in physical access control systems, including those for detecting presence or temperature;

– for public bodies adhering to the NoiPA Platform, created by the Ministry of Economy and Finance, the asynchronous interaction between the same and the National DGC-Platform;

– for employers with more than 50 employees, both private and public who are not members of NoiPA, the asynchronous interaction between the INPS institutional portal and the national platform-DGC;

– for public administrations with at least 1,000 employees, also with service offices located in several physical locations, an application interoperability, in asynchronous mode, between the IT personnel management systems of the, and the national platform-DGC.

