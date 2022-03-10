here’s how it works and what you eat

Proposed as a model in the countries of Scandinavia, the Nordic diet is a diet based on the products of those territories: this is how it works.

A diet that has spread to countries of Scandinavia and based on the typical local products of those territories. And the Nordic diet also defined as “New Nordic Cuisine” and is proposed to promote healthy eating habits.

Such a diet based on local products was born with the need for fight the spread of obesity in countries such as Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Iceland. But what are the main features?

In addition to seasonality of ingredients, targets the respect for the environment, promote a condition of physical and mental well-being and a reduced consumption of meat in favor of plant foods. But let’s find out more.

This is what the Nordic diet consists of

When we hear the word Nordic, the countries of northern Europe immediately come to mind, we think of all those who are part of the Scandinaviasuch as Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland and Iceland.

And it is precisely in these cold lands that this has developed new sustainable model of nutrition that respects the environment and promotes the consumption of local, seasonal and zero-kilometer products.

Not only that, such a diet also aims to consolidate a culinary identity typical of these territories but always aiming at the diffusion of foods of vegetable origin such as blueberries, cabbage, potatoes, legumes and so on.

But what is eaten in the Nordic diet? As specified, the products are local but we are talking about natural foods and not from industry. Among these stand out the Whole grainsfresh fruit (which however is often imported from warmer countries) and dried fruit, but also fresh meat and fish free of additives and preservatives.

But why is this diet having such great success? In the Nordic countries, but not only, this diet is having many results, sometimes even exceeding the Mediterranean diet, here you discover the mistakes not to make.

The reasons why the Nordic diet is so successful is that it does not include calorie counting and results are seen in the medium and long term. It is therefore not a quick diet with all the resulting disadvantages. But on the contrary, it promotes one healthy lifestyle, teaches you to eat correctly and consciously.

Not only that, by eliminating all refined and industrial products the body regenerates itself. In fact, seasonal and fresh foods are much richer in nutrients, among these they stand out Omega-3, fiber and vegetable protein which derive from legumes, all foods at the base of this diet.

Even the fish is a backbone of this diet, and as we all know, in the Nordic countries there is no lack of fish products. We think of salmon, herring. Not only that, there are also the algae which can be eaten raw, boiled, baked, fried and so on.

Finally, we also remember that among the products to be consumed in the Nordic diet there are also low-fat dairy products, herbs and spices, berries and occasionally even eggs, cheese and game.

Finally, remember that before embarking on any diet it is always good to consult your doctor and avoid relying on DIY to avoid health problems.