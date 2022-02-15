here’s how it works and who can request it

Do you want to get the new Window Bonus for 2022 too? Let’s see together what are all the requirements and what needs to be done to be able to take advantage of them.

All we do is talk about the new Window Bonus valid for the whole of 2022but there are many questions that run on the web and above all everyone is wondering what are the conditions to be able to use it.

First of all this is a facility for those who are willing to home refurbishingobviously the estimate must include either the replacement of the old fixtures or the modification of the existing ones.

Those who decide to change the fixtures will have several advantages, among the most important we find the improvement of thermal efficiency and insulation of the apartment.

Basically, those who decide to take advantage of this deduction will obtain greater energy sustainability, because in addition to not wasting electricity unnecessarily you will also have a redevelopment by moving to a better energy category.

But let’s find out what the tax breaks are and how to request them.

2022 fixtures bonus: what to do to request it

To get the Fixtures Bonus in 2022 you can also add to the estimate other interventionsthe most used are: the installation of a new window, the replacement of the dumpsters, the installation of a skylight including fixtures and the installation of shutters.

So if you intend to renovate your home, remember that the deduction is 50% and for each property you will have to fall within a maximum expense of 60,000 euros. Furthermore, if you want to benefit from the deduction you will have to make sure that the parts you are going to replace delimit a heated volume towards the outside or towards unheated compartments.

To request the benefit you will need to register on ENEA website within 90 days from the end of the maintenance interventions. Finally, remember to fill in the description of the intervention, it is essential to obtain the 2022 Window Bonus. The date by which you can take advantage of this tax relief is set by 31 December 2024.

Now you just have to check all the necessary conditions.

What do you think? would you like to take advantage of the 2022 Window Bonus? try it too.