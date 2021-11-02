here’s how it works in detail

The ATM scam is one of the most dangerous and widespread of this last period. We learn to know it by seeing how it is implemented

Many have heard of it, but probably still few know the details of one of the most popular scams at this stage. This is the ATM scam. With just a few steps, it allows you to trick the unsuspecting victim, who actually hands over their money to one or more offenders.

Let’s go back to the fundamental steps of this shady operation, in such a way as to allow those who are not yet aware of this. It can be very important to defend yourself, on the other hand you know, in such situations it is good to know how to foresee and anticipate the enemy’s moves.

ATM scam: how it is carried out and what are the details that should trigger the alarm

Practically criminals target those who have listed an item for sale on an ad portal or social group. Once the victim has been chosen (age and familiarity with technological means are carefully evaluated), contact you making you believe that they are interested in the product in question.

To go checkers he proposes to pay it by bank transfer or Postepay top-up. If the seller accepts, the scammer asks him to go to an ATM and via mobile phone or Whatsapp guides him through the steps to take, which are as follows: insert the ATM, select the payment circuit and select Top up.

The villain then asks you to type in the payment amount and a number which he says is the order number. In reality, however, it is the combination of his rechargeable card. So the subject who sells contrary to what he thinks, does not receive the money on his account, but is making a top-up “to the buyer”.

At that point if he sees that the victim is rather naive, perseveres in his work by pretending that the payment was not successful. In this way the operation is repeated and even more money is lost.

To avoid unpleasant situations, if you decide to sell items through the network, remember to never give your phone number (communicating via email is less persuasive) and above all opting for payments such as Paypal and Satispay.

Never give your Iban to strangers, who could reuse it to take possession of the possessions in your bank account. Same goes for Postepay. Another detail not to be overlooked is that the ATM it is not possible to receive payments, only to make them.