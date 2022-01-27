Here’s how it works. Lose weight in seven days

Lemon is one of the most consumed citrus fruits every day and which can never be missing in our homes now. One of the most frequently asked questions now on the web is if you can lose weight with the lemon diet in 7 days. Well yes, obviously if you keep a very strict diet regime. Among its many properties there is in fact a certain draining power that helps fight cellulite. Lemon is also one of the most purifying and detoxifying foods, so much so that it is also perfect for a detox diet, a fast food regimen that helps to purify the body regenerating it. One piece of advice we can give you is to accompany the lemon with a sweeter and more pleasant ingredient, such as blueberry.

If you want to lose weight, this article is for you. Dieting with lemon is the more accurate slimming program in recent yearsyou can continue with the 7 day diet. Many claim that Works, precisely because it is a fairly strict diet, and allows you to see amazing results. There lemon diet it is effective, of course, and in addition to deflate, drain, lose weight and fight cellulite, it regenerates and purifies the body.

But there is always a limit to everything, so beware of contraindications, being a very strict diet it should not exceed a month from when you start it. Because like all rigid diets it may no longer work, with the problem of regaining the lost pounds.

It’s a little varied diet, which favors only white meats, lean fish (always boiled or grilled), fruit and vegetables, and can therefore quickly get bored by creating chronic fatigue, low concentration, moodiness. It is one of the many reasons why it should be followed for a short time. We recommend that you first of all consult an expert nutritionist or your doctor if you want to follow this diet.

A very simple example of a diet could be: