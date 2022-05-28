Here’s How Johnny Depp’s Co-Stars Say About Working With Him On Set

The delicate trial facing Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard face the last sessions before its protagonists, and its viewers, get the resolution that will change the course of their lives.

terrible revelations where the actors have declared themselves victims of domestic violence and physical abuse have reverberated throughout this month and a half the walls of Fairfax County, Virginia (USA), among which we have also been able to hear the testimonies of many witnesses who have paraded through the dais that have charged against one and against another.

In the case of Depp, negative statements such as that of the ex-protagonist, agent and commercial manager of the well-known actor who reported that it was quite a challenge to work with him when, according to reports, drugs and alcohol They changed their behavior.

Likewise, the former agent of the interpreter, Tracey Jacobsclaimed that his professional reputation suffered when he began to arrive unpunctually to projects, including ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Revenge of the Dead’ for their addictions: ”Teams don’t love to sit for hours and hours for the star to appear…People talked…and that made people reluctant to use it,” he said.

For its part, Joel Mandelhis former business agent, learned of the version that Jacobs had shed light on and claimed that Depp’s spending habits became ‘alarming’ in 2011, spending thousands of dollars on prescription drugs.

Some unfavorable statements for the protagonist of the famous saga to which was also added the statement of Ellen Barkinwho was the actor’s partner in the 90s, in which he described the actor as “jealous” and “controlling”.

However, despite what we have been able to hear over these weeks against the interpreter during the litigation, many other faces have also wanted to launch a spear in favor of the father of Lily-Rose. Among them, former co-stars who, both in the past and today, have made public their opinions about what is Johnny Depp like at work and what is he like as a person.

Eve Green

Eve GreenDepp’s co-star in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, has been one of those wanted to publicly support to his partner during the trial.

”I have no doubt that Johnny will rise with his good name and his wonderful heart revealed to the world, and life will be better than ever for him and his family,” the actress wrote this past Thursday on her Instagram account.

Winona Ryder

Winona Ryder and Depp met at the premiere of ‘Big Ball’however, their love was forged months later when they both starred ‘Edward Scissorhands’ in 1990.

The two-time Oscar nominee and star of ‘Stranger Things’ has been another of those who, since the crude confrontation began, has come out in defense of his ex-partner.

”The idea that he’s an incredibly violent person is the furthest thing from the Johnny I knew and loved. I really only know him as a good man, incredibly caring, an extremely caring guy who was always very protective of me and other people, and I felt very safe with him. I don’t want to call anyone a liar but my experience with Johnny makes it impossible to believe those horrible accusations are true.”, he expressed in 2020 in a letter to which ‘The Blast’ had access.

Orlando Bloom

The actors agreed ‘The Curse of the Black Pearl’ in the year 2003. An experience that, as Orlando Bloom confessed to ‘BBC’, was the most fun who has lived

”I was able to work with one of my heroesJohnny Depp, and see how he does business, what was really inspiring for me at this stage of my career,” he said.

He also wanted to praise the talent and involvement of the actor in his career: ”I knew he would bring something unique, as he always does with his roles. I just didn’t know what it would be when I saw it, it was fantastic.”

Angelina Jolie

Angelina and Johnny worked together on ‘The Tourist’ in 2010 and, at that time, the interpreter assured the press: “He is such a nice guy. He’s so funny and so much fun hanging out with him.”

”He’s not just someone who’s making these funny (movies); he is a true experimental artist, with deep feelings, who gives a lot and he’s very nice on set with everyone and with his fellow actors. It is simply my pleasure” he commented at the time.

Anne Hathaway

Both gave life to their respective characters in ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and in ‘Alice through the mirror’.

The Oscar winner for ‘Les Miserables’, Anne Hathaway, said in 2010 that “he is as real a person as you can be. He is, I think, exactly who he would be if none of this fame had happened to him,” and he continued praising their behavior: “I admire that a lot, it’s not just that it hasn’t gone to his head, but it hasn’t changed him one iota, and I think that’s extraordinary.”

Penelope Cruz

Penelope Cruz met Johnny Depp when he jumped to hollywood with only 19 years and since then both have boasted of a beautiful and close friendship.

The famous performer too has been added in recent years to the public denunciations defending the actor: ”Many years have passed and not only have I made three films with him, but I also count on him as a great friend. I’ve always been impressed by his kindness, his brilliant mind, his talent and his quirky sense of humor,” reads the written statement obtained by ‘The Blast’.

“I have seen Johnny in many situations and he has always been nice to everyone. He’s one of the most generous people i know (…) We love him very much and I feel grateful to have someone so special in our lives,” she added.

On sharing set with himPe is clear: ”I missed working with him for all those years because we had A great experience when we were filming ‘Blow,”’ he told ‘Access Hollywood’ via ‘Digital Spy’ about the two collaborating in 2001.

He then also highlighted how much it made him laugh: ”Our problem is that we can’t stop laughing (…) That can really become a problem sometimes with us because some days we couldn’t control ourselves. I always say it’s a good problem because, in the end, that will be reflected in the chemistry of (our) characters.

Kevin McNally

The one who played Joshamee Gibbs in the film series Kevin McNallyassured in an interview granted in 2021 to ‘LADbible’ that I had never seen ”a hint of some dark side in Johnny”.

”I see a great humanitarian and a beautiful human being. I don’t see any impediment to him coming back and playing Jack Sparrow,” he said.

Keira Knightley

Keira Knightley He also coincided with Depp in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’. The actress, like Penelope Cruz, let ‘IGN’ know in 2003 how difficult it was for both of them to shoot scenes without laughing.

”The it’s great. It’s really weird, because he’s a big Hollywood star, but he’s a really nice guy (…) We were in the craft service car and he was making a cup of tea and we were chatting and laughing, and then we’d have a scene. He is really, really, truly charming”, said.

”He’s one of the only actors right now who’s going to take those huge risks, and it was a risk. He has the balls to play a role like thatand I think that’s brilliant,” he said.

AnnaSophia Robb

I was nine years old AnnaSophia Robb when he started shooting with Depp in 2005 ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ of Tim Burton.

“She’s down to earth and treat everyone with the same respect (…) He talks to you and makes jokes. Simple little things that make you feel comfortable and not like, ‘Oh my God, it’s Johnny Depp.’ It’s like, ‘Oh, it’s Johnny,”’ the actress said in an interview with ‘Female.’

Kaya Scodelario

Brazilian actress, Kaya Scodelarioopened up about how Johnny Depp played a fundamental role in being able to interpret his role.

“We were lying on a piece of green screen and we had to pretend that we were falling,” he confessed to ‘Evening Standard’ in 2017 about the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise.

“I didn’t know what the hell I was going to do, and I looked up at him and as soon as they said ‘action,’ he was fully committed, he didn’t care if it made him look silly or weird (…) That inspired me to let go and get out of my mind”, he commented on how did it help.

juliet lewis

Beside Leonardo Dicaprio, juliet lewis and Depp starred ‘What’s Eating Gilbert Grape’ in 1993.

”Johnny demeans himself. Is that the right word? anyway sometimes debases himself too much”, the interpreter then told ‘LA Times’.

I’m sure you’re interested…

Police who witnessed Amber Heard’s fight with her ex-girlfriend testify that she was aggressive and tore off a necklace