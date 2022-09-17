Here’s How Long Brie Larson Had To Train For Her MCU Role

ads

Taking on the lead role in the MCU movie “Captain Marvel” came with some intense training for Brie Larson. In a 2019 Page Six interview, Larson discussed what it took for her to play Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel. The “Room” star underwent physical training for a total of nine months, which included “heavy training,” as well as working alongside specialists. “I saw ‘Star Wars’. And I trained for this. Six months of heavy training, then three months with doubles,” Larson said. “I did everything, including skydiving. The professionals set it all up, but I did it.” Larson was also hanging upside down in one scene and filmed others in which she “is tied up military-style 50 feet in the air and gets[s] free” on his own, he said. Additionally, Larson said that she had worked on the film for a total of a year and a half.

Since the release of “Captain Marvel,” it has been announced that Larson will star in the upcoming sequel called “The Marvels,” according to Insider, and it will be released in July 2023, according to Den of Geek. In an Uproxx interview, Larson was asked about returning to his MCU character. Although he couldn’t reveal too much information, Larson said “there are some great personal accomplishments from [hers]»in the movie» that [she’s] really excited to share.” Larson also addressed whether or not he will appear as Captain Marvel again in the future.