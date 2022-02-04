Those suffering from diseases or health problems such as high cholesterol or diabetes mellitus should follow specific, often very restrictive diets. However, this does not mean having to completely renounce the pleasures of the palate.

Just let yourself be inspired and try new recipes, such as a delicious appetizer with a typically winter fruit that could help against cholesterol. To keep blood sugar at bay, however, soluble oat fiber could be taken in various ways, which would help reduce its level in the blood.

In addition to the meal, many love to sip good wine. Those with diabetes, however, should be especially careful and drink it in the right quantities.

What to eat when suffering from diabetes by type

Before understanding how much wine you can drink when suffering from diabetes, we need to distinguish the two types of this disease. In fact, depending on the type, the recommended power supply may change.

Type 1 diabetes mellitus is a complete lack of insulin and tends to occur at a young age. Type 2, on the other hand, is characterized by an alteration in the functioning of insulin and can also arise later with age. Furthermore, type 2 diabetes mellitus could often appear in the presence of obesity or an incorrect lifestyle.

The type 1 diabetic could follow a similar diet to those who do not suffer from this disease, but supplemented with certain foods. In particular, water-soluble plant fibers could help reduce glucose and cholesterol levels.

The type 2 diabetic, on the other hand, should be more in control of nutrition and favor whole and unprocessed foods. In addition, sugar and overly large meals should be avoided.

Here’s how many glasses of wine diabetes sufferers should drink per day based on total daily calories

As for wine, the reference point is the total calories consumed during the day. In fact, the diet of those suffering from diabetes may not even eliminate wine, but integrate the right quantities. Indicatively, this quantity would correspond to about 6% of the total daily calories, that is about a glass of wine a day. Accompanying each meal with half a glass of wine would therefore be a pleasure that even those suffering from diabetes could indulge themselves.

For those suffering from this disease, therefore, here are how many glasses of wine they should drink, but always following the doctor’s instructions.

