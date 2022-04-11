There are still a few months to go before the summer but already, for many women, the problem of the costume test is starting to be felt. Some of them begin to look at their bodies with a critical eye, identifying even the smallest flaw. To lose that extra pound, there are those who decide to rely on the advice of an expert nutritionist. And who, on the other hand, prefers to search the web for diets that promise to lose many kilos in a short time and with minimal effort. In this regard, be careful and do not trust us, because these drastic diets could be dangerous for our health.

Naturally, slimming and draining creams cannot be missing at home. These should help reduce cellulite and stretch marks on the skin.

Cellulite, a problem that afflicts many women

One of the imperfections that women try to combat in every way and by any means is cellulite. With this term we indicate the growth of adipose tissue that affects most of the female universe. Cellulite is mainly localized on the abdominal part, on the buttocks, hips, inner and outer thighs.

We are not talking about a disease, but about a skin imperfection that could occur due to some factors: hormonal, genetic, metabolic disorders, circulation problems, and so on.

Here’s how many minutes we should walk to reduce cellulite, burn carbohydrates and fat, and improve circulation

The formation of cellulite is often linked to water retention and fat cells. Therefore, we try to eat in a healthy and balanced way to prevent this problem. As experts recommend, you need to consume at least 5 servings of fruit and vegetables per day. But let’s also not forget to eat legumes and cereals.

Do not underestimate the importance of physical activity, which would help blood and lymphatic circulation. It is not necessary to join the gym if we do not want or can but, according to experts, here is how many minutes we should walk to reactivate the metabolism and reduce the imperfections of cellulite.

We do not necessarily have to run, but it would be necessary to walk briskly and without stopping for 30 or 40 minutes. Furthermore, we remind you not to use clothing that is too tight, to prevent these garments from obstructing circulation in the lower limbs. Also avoid fizzy and sugary drinks. Of course, for any clarification it is necessary to consult the competent doctor.

Recommended reading

Here’s how much to walk each day to reduce anxiety, cholesterol, and improve bone health