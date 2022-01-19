here’s how many positives you can postpone a race – SOS Fanta

Updates arrive on the new protocol for Covid regarding sport, approved by the Ministry of Health. There was talk of 35% of positives to postpone a match, but it was not clear on which number to calculate the percentage. Now both the number and the list have been clarified. The squad of football teams (Serie A, B and C), on which to calculate the percentage of positive players for the new Covid protocol, is 25 players, the FIGC established it. It is therefore of nine positive players the limit: with nine cases of Covid, the ASL can intervene to prevent the game from being played.

The list of 25 is not fixed but variable, it works like this: “The FIGC has resolved that, for the sole purposes of circular no. 0000750 of the Ministry of Health of last 18 January and the consequent provisions of the local health authorities, the squad of Serie A, Serie B and Serie C teams is 25 players on which to calculate the percentage of positive players. The circular, which for the definition of the ‘Athletes Group’ is left to the competent sporting bodies by discipline, establishes that “with the achievement of a number of positives exceeding 35% of the members of the Athletes Group the entire team group is blocked”. The list containing the list of the members of the ‘Group of Athletes’ must be sent, via PEC, by the Company to the competent League, before the first official match. subsequent to the date of publication of this press release and may be subsequently changed according to the procedures established by each league, in relation to the names of the same and not to the total number of players inserted “.

This is the official statement: “The Federal President, having regard to circular letter no. 0000750 of the Ministry of Health of 18 January 2022; considering that in the recalled circular it is foreseen that “with the achievement of a number of positives higher than 35% of the members of the Athletes Group, the entire team group will be blocked. For the definition of the Athletes Group, the competent sporting bodies are referred to the discipline “, resolution” 1. For the sole purpose of applying circular no. 0000750 of the Ministry of Health of 18 January 2022 and the consequent provisions of the local health authorities, the “Athletes Group” of the clubs participating in the professional competitions must be understood: for Serie A clubs, the list referred to in the CU FIGC n.83 / A of 20 November 2014 and the CU FIGC n. 76 of 21 June 2018, as possibly supplemented, up to the date of total number of 25 players entered, in the manner prescribed by the relevant League;

for Serie B clubs, the set of lists referred to in Chapter III, art. 1, paragraphs 1.1 and 1.2.2, of the League B Self-Regulation Code, as possibly supplemented, up to the total number of 25 players entered, in the manner provided by the relevant League; for Serie C clubs, the list pursuant to art. 1 bis, paragraphs 1 and 2, of the “2021/2022 youth playing time regulations”, published with Lega Pro press release n. 227 / L of 1 June 2021, as possibly supplemented, up to the total number of 25 players entered, in the manner provided by the relevant League “.

2. The list containing the list of the members of the “Athletes Group” referred to in point 1, must be sent, via PEC, by the Company to the competent League, prior to the first official match following the date of publication of this Press Release and may be subsequently changed, in compliance with the regulations referred to in point 1 and with the methods established by each league, with regard to the names of the same and not the total number of players inserted. This resolution will be submitted for ratification by the Federal Council at the first useful meeting “.

