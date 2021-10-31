Health

Here’s how many weeks it takes to bring bad cholesterol levels down even without taking statins

When the values ​​of the total cholesterol and in particular of the LDL cholesterol are much higher than the optimal levels, it is always preferable to consult your doctor. In most cases, hypercholesterolemia is noticeable only after a routine blood test is prescribed.

In fact, the rise in values ​​is not always accompanied by the appearance of symptoms and disorders related to cholesterolemia.

And precisely because it is asymptomatic, hypercholesterolemia, as well as hypertension, is a far more fearful killer than others. To this end, experts suggest how often to check good and bad cholesterol to keep coronaries clean and brain clear.

But if the blood tests reveal an excess of LDL cholesterol, it is necessary to take the field on several fronts in order not to cause damage to the cardiovascular system. Many wonder at what age and at what bad cholesterol values ​​should statins or lipid-lowering drugs be taken.

However, in some cases it is possible to bring the values ​​back to normal if you are willing to change your lifestyle somewhat.

And, in fact, that’s how many weeks it takes to bring down bad cholesterol levels even without taking statins. A skilful combination of correct nutrition and motor activity could in fact reduce cholesterolemia.

To this we could also add the intake of supplements always after consulting a doctor. And in this case it is useful to know how much total cholesterol drops with natural supplements.

If the cholesterol values ​​are at intermediate levels it is not always necessary to take drugs.

On the contrary, the American heart association first suggests trying to radically change some daily habits. Unfortunately, in the scientific literature there are still few examples to be able to declare that a healthy lifestyle is sufficient to reduce high cholesterol.

However, there are recent studies confirming the positive effects of a healthy diet combined with the performance of aerobic and anaerobic activity.

Researchers have, in fact, noted that satisfactory results are already recorded by simply changing the lifestyle. The subject involved in the research in fact followed a fat-free diet and performed 30 minutes of aerobic activity 2 times a week.

Although the patient had a family history of hypercholesterolemia and cardiovascular disease, he reported lower cholesterol levels after 6 weeks. Specifically, the total cholesterol values ​​fell by 40.25% and the low-density one by 52.8%.

Although other supporting scientific evidence is lacking, it is reasonable to hypothesize that adopting healthy habits reduces the amount of fat in the blood. Furthermore, according to the American Heart Association, LDL cholesterol is reduced by approximately 5% in 3 months if you practice aerobic exercise 4/5 times a week.

Obviously the times to lower cholesterol values ​​can change from person to person in relation to a series of factors.

(The information in this article is for informational purposes only and does not in any way substitute for medical advice and / or the opinion of a specialist. Furthermore, it does not constitute an element for formulating a diagnosis or for prescribing a treatment. For this reason it is recommended, in any case, to always seek the advice of a doctor or a specialist and to read the warnings given. HERE”)

