“Here’s how much he eats and how”

There Queen Elizabeth she has reached a ripe old age in full shape and many wonder what they are his eating habits. A former royal chef revealed what and when he eats. The sovereign, who can count on the work of world-famous chefs and can enjoy the most delicious banquets, eats four meals a day and eats very small portions.

As reported in the past by thethe Queen’s former chef, Darren McGrady, Her Majesty eats very little and is in good health. The 58-year-old worked for 15 years at Buckingham Palace as Queen Elizabeth II’s personal chef, accompanying her on two royal tours of Australia. He also cooked for five American presidents – Ford, Reagan, Bush Snr, Clinton and Bush Jr – during their state visits.

McGrady also worked for other members of the Royal Family, including Princess Diana and his children William And Harry at Kensington Palace. He was cooking for Diana on the night of her death, August 31, 1997. McGrady had already prepared dinner and was awaiting her return.

In her book, McGrady revealed the queen’s culinary preferences, her favorite meals, and things she isn’t a fan of at the dinner table. As a good Englishwoman, of course, she can’t give up the afternoon tea. He also drinks the drink at breakfast with biscuits, followed by a bowl of cereal. Then eat grilled fish with spinach or zucchini and always low in carbohydrates.

