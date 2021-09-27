” Here’s how much money I lost ”

Matt Damon, refusing the lead role in Avatar, did not pocket the substantial sum of approximately 234 million euros.

James Cameron, the director of the film, wanted the Hollywood actor at all costs, to the point that he had offered him 10% of the proceeds of the film released in 2019. Matt Damon admitted that he refused.

Avatar, the highest-grossing film of all time: € 2 billion

Avatar it became the highest-grossing film of all time, around € 2 billion at the worldwide box office. For Matt it was a loss of more than 200 million euros. The star of Departed confessed:

“I was offered to star in Avatar and I’m going to go down in history. There is no actor who has turned down more money ”.

Matt, 50, thinks – jokingly – that if he had played Jake Sully, then given to Australian-born Brit Sam Worthington, he would have been driving a rocket into space and not Sir Richard Branson or Jeff Bezos.

Loading... Advertisements

“With these billionaires exploring space I probably would have bought a rocket too, I don’t know.” But Damon’s choices turned out to be right. Instead of spinning the remake flop de The Planet of the Apes by Tim Burton opted for Ocean’s Eleven and The Bourne Identity.

Matt Damon’s wife and private life

Happily married since 2005 to the television actress Luciana Bozán Barroso he managed to keep his private life out of the spotlight. They have three children born of their marriage – Isabella, 15, Gia, 12, Stella, ten – and Matt has adopted Alexia, Luciana’s 20-year-old daughter from a previous relationship. Speaking at the Cannes Film Festival, Matt explained: “I decided a long time ago that there was no point in trying to curate the image, you don’t need to worry too much about it and take yourself too seriously. I was 27 when my life really changed and I became famous, so I lived several years as an anonymous person. And I really didn’t want fame to negatively affect my relationships ”.

In the film to be released in Italian cinemas on September 9, 2021, The Girl from Stillwater, the actor plays an oil drill from Oklahoma who travels to Marseille to help his daughter Allison for years. The girl is in prison for a murder of which she pleads innocent.