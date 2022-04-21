After a certain age, you need to have special considerations for your health. First of all, it is essential to start taking tests more frequently, to prevent or treat potential diseases promptly. It is also important to have a healthier lifestyle, starting with the diet.

A recent study, then, indicates that there are some physical activities that can help even the elderly to protect their health and especially their heart. Therefore, we present below the results of this study: here is how much physical activity to do to help our body even after the age of 70.

It is never too late to start

The study we present is Italian and provides important suggestions on physical activity to do in old age. The study, which began in the 1990s, collected data on 2,700 elderly Italians. The research monitored these subjects until the end of 2018, analyzing medical records and death certificates.

The study correlated the physical activity performed by each participant with the incidence of heart disease. The results indicate that, even in old age, moderate exercise is good for you. More specifically, 20 minutes a day of moderate to intense activity can have positive effects. In particular, regular physical activity could lead to a 52% lower risk of contracting heart disease for men. There was also a decline in risk among women. In addition, physical activity also appears to slow down atherosclerosis.

Here’s how much physical activity to do to help your heart and stay healthy at age 70 and beyond

Researchers indicate that the greatest benefit was at age 70 and then slowly began to wane. Those who started physical activity younger are the ones who saw the greatest benefits.

Moderate activities included in the study include walking, fishing and bowling. The most intense activities were, for example, swimming, dancing, exercising in the gym and gardening. All of these activities would particularly reduce the risk of coronary artery disease and heart failure, but no major links were found between physical activity and stroke.

In short, these results confirm the importance of exercising regularly, extending this concept even to old age.

Obviously, we recommend that you contact your doctor first, to be sure you are starting a correct physical activity path that allows you to maximize the positive impacts on the body, without running excessive risks.

