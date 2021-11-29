Having a healthy lifestyle can help prevent the onset of bad diseases, including cancers. When we talk about a healthy lifestyle, we mainly mean eating well and exercising.

This combination of rules can make a difference, especially in the most delicate moments of life. Among these there is certainly menopause. In this phase, the body undergoes major upheavals and becomes more vulnerable and attackable by some diseases. One of these is endometrial cancer. But an authoritative American research has discovered how much physical activity, combined with a healthy diet, can help prevent this disease.

Here’s how much to lose weight according to science to reduce the risk of this cancer during menopause

According to the European Society of Medical Oncology, two out of a hundred women have endometrial cancer in their lifetime. Of the 88,000 new cases per year, most patients are over the age of 50. For this reason, the risk is exacerbated in menopause or just before menopause. Another factor, which appears to have a significant impact on the disease, is body fat. Overweight individuals appear to have a risk equal to twice that of normal weight individuals. A recent American study supports this thesis, but sees the glass as half full. The study revealed that if you lose 5% of your body weight in the three years following the suspension of your period, the risk of cancer would drop by 66%. So here’s how much to lose weight according to science to reduce the risk of this cancer during menopause. Also according to the research, the benefit deriving from weight loss would last an average of 11 years.

American research attests to the relationship between weight loss and prevention

The research was carried out by Indiana University scholars. Subsequently, the results were published in the “Journal of Clinical Oncology”. The researchers monitored a sample of 36,000 women, all between 50 and 79 years of age. Monitoring consisted of calculating body weight and fat mass index at the start and end of the study (after 3 years). The goal, in fact, was precisely to understand if and how much weight could affect the onset of endometrial cancer.

According to the results, the researchers observed a significant change in the risk of the disease corresponding with weight loss. The main benefits would be if the weight loss occurs in the three years following the suspension of the cycle. By reducing the weight by 5%, the researchers recorded a lowering of the risk from 29% up to 66%.

Recommended reading

Here’s how much to walk each week after menopause to lose weight quickly and eliminate hot flashes