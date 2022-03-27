here’s how much you need to train to reduce the risks

To eliminate the risk of cholesterol, diabetes and cancer, how much to train per day and which habits to eliminate.

It is important to lead an active life physics to ward off illnesses important that damage our health. It is not clear though how much time you have to train, many believe that you have to dedicate a lot of time to training and for a long time, but this is impossible for those with activities to devote to work, family and everyday life.

According to studies conducted by Veronesi Foundation which has always been concerned with health from the perspective of oncological diseases Unfortunately, always in ambush, there is a precise amount of minutes dedicated to physical activity useful for ours body And health.

It is not necessary to be an “athlete” who devotes a lot of time tophysical activitybut they are really enough few but intense minutes within everyone’s reach without subtracting precious time from indispensable activities.

How many minutes to train a day for heart health and more

It doesn’t take that long physical activity for the health of our body. They are enough only 15 minutes of exercise a day to obtain results that will benefit our health and our body. Already a simple one walk or a nice ride in bicycle would be enough.

If you are constant in physical activity, even for just a few minutes, your life would get longer three years and the risk of getting sick would be reduced by 14%. This would reduce cancer, diabetes and the levels of bad cholesterol. In fact, the blood pressureavoiding the risk of type 2 diabetes.

If we have the healthy habit of conducting walk fastit will greatly reduce the possibility of a prostate cancer which unfortunately affects men.

Having healthy habits related tophysical activityeven just for 15 minutes, are fundamental and beneficial for our health. Try to limit all activities too sedentary that prevent our body from moving is certainly important.

For example, let’s avoid spending too much time in front of the television or a table with meals that are too long. Even spend too much time in front of the computer or various devices if not necessary it can be an enemy of ours health.