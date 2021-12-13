here’s how much you will have to pay

One of the secrets of the success of Postepay products is to be found in the economic and practical aspect, given that almost all the prepaid / debit cards of Poste Italiane do not have a real “fee” to be paid on a regular basis, apart from the Evolution which costs 10 euros a year but is equipped with an IBAN.

The first edition of Postepay, that is the Standard, still in great demand and used in fact, does not provide for any type of “tax” for the possession and use, since only the possible commission is paid when withdrawing cash and reloading at post offices (€ 1) or authorized receivers (2 €).

Postepay functionality

Like all prepaid cards, these provide a wide range of services and Postepay is no exception: in fact, using the official app it is possible to top up and pay for bills and services, but also to send money to other Postepay users in the address book. free up to 25 euros (there is a commission of 1 euro exceeding this figure).

However, even these products, being related to economic systems, are subject to certain “taxes”, which are automatically “deducted” by the system.

Postepay news, a new tax arrives: this is how much you will have to pay

In fact, from 13 December the “annual fee” for anyone who uses a Postepay Evolution goes from 10 to 12 euros, therefore essentially one euro per month. This “rate” will be paid to holders of a PostePay Evolution but all card holders with activation prior to January 1, 2019. As always, it will be sufficient to have 12 euros which will be automatically “subtracted” by Poste Italiane.

To this sum must obviously be added the tax we have already discussed equal to 34.89 euros for all customers who have a credit sum equal to or greater than 5000 euros per year on their postal account. This tax applies not only to Postepay products but to any type of prepaid / rechargeable card that uses one of the Visa / Mastercard circuits.