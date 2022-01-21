Here’s how Musk makes Dogecoin soar – Startmag

Musk opens to dogecoin payments for “some products” Tesla and cryptocurrency soars to + 15%

Here we go again: Dogecoin’s value skyrockets after Elon Musk said it will be accepted for Tesla products.

Tesla boss announced on Friday that he will accept payments in dogecoin for “some Tesla products” and the cryptocurrency soars to + 15%, bucking the trend of the digital assets sector which declined after four days of sustained earnings.

This is the second time that Tesla’s founder and CEO has made a similar announcement.

Back in December Musk had tweeted: “Tesla will make merchandise available for purchase with Doge and we’ll see how it goes.” After that tweet from Musk, the dogecoin gained over 20%, hitting $ 0.20. Over the past 12 months, the cryptocurrency has risen by 5.859%, according to data from the Coinbase website.

ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE PATRON OF TESLA

“Tesla merchandise will be available for purchase in dogecoin,” Musk said Friday, without specifying which specific product range will be affected.

In fact, shortly after the dogecoin payments were posted on Tesla’s website reports the Guardian, with items like an electric quad for kids priced at 12,020 doge ($ 2,368; £ 1,735) for those on more modest budgets a ‘Giga Texas Belt Buckle’, for 835 doge ($ 156). ) or a whistle for 300 doge ($ 57).

As he points out CnbcHowever, there are a number of conditions related to payment with dogecoin, including no refunds or cancellations.

WHAT IS DOGECOIN

Dogecoin, a crypto born as a joke in 2013 to resume popular memes on social networks created with images of the Shiba dog, has actually grown a lot in recent years, also pushed by the tweets of Musk who on several occasions has supported the increases.

Meanwhile, the dogecoin joke has become a highly respected digital asset, which today capitalizes on about 24 billion dollars. A dogecoin is currently trading at $ 0.19.

HOW MUSK MAKES DOGECOIN SPLIT

Elon Musk is used to sharing his views on cryptocurrencies on social media, and in 2021 they created strong price movements in this very volatile market. It happened when at the beginning of last year he announced that Tesla would invest in bitcoin, and then open up to car payments in cryptocurrencies (only to change his mind by accusing cryptocurrencies of being too energy-intensive at the moment). When he was named ‘Person of the Year 2021’ by the magazine Time in December, Elon Musk said that bitcoin is a good way to store value, but that dogecoin, “even if it was created as a joke, is a better medium of exchange.”