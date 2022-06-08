here’s how the app took the world by storm, but it’s alarming…

What about user data?

This is the big question, the one that worries the United States as TikTok meets its great success. The USA is not known for a very readable data protection policy. It’s even total blur. But then-President Donald Trump saw no problem with that. On the other hand, when the application is Chinese, and when personal data can potentially end up in the hands of the Chinese government, that obviously does not happen.

Let’s be clear from the start: nothing has ever proven that the Chinese government uses the personal data of Western users. This is a simple hypothesis, certainly plausible, but which has not been verified. Donald Trump’s attack on the Chinese government is, moreover, rather laughable when one realizes that whistleblower Edward Snowden went public with the secret spy project PRISM, which allows the United States to eavesdrop on citizens without warrants or scrutiny.

And if Donald Trump’s hatred for Tiktok comes rather from the dirty trick played by American tiktokers, who decided to order tickets en masse for one of his meetings without intending to go there? Result of the races, an almost empty room.

A problem for the youngest?

In France, the application is not controversial for its alleged links with the Chinese government. What worries are rather the behaviors of the users of the application. Like Facebook or Instagram and Twitter, TikTok is an application where we send love. Understand by this that users can like videos. The goal of influencers, big or small, is to get as many hearts as possible.

For this, it is generally necessary to follow “trends” or “challenges”. They are sometimes cute, sometimes funny. But sometimes they are also dangerous. Some users do not hesitate to film themselves in dangerous situations (riding an electric scooter on the highway, lighting a firecracker on their face, etc.), while others launch stupid challenges (managing to go around the his height with his wired headphones or have hips as wide as an A4 sheet). Enough to reinforce complexes and depression. This disease affects more and more young people and the studies are formal: the development of social networks is no stranger to it.

TikTok: a new platform to tell stories?

The problem with social networks is that everyone gives their opinion, everyone talks, but no one seems really qualified. While some professionals come to make their benevolent contribution by talking about their profession and trying to put an end to received ideas, others give calamitous advice dangerous to health.. We therefore advise, pell-mell, questionable product placements, aesthetic medicine products prohibited in France, or we ask the opinion of Internet users for health problems rather than making an appointment with a qualified professional.

TikTok is becoming, like other social networks before it, a platform that sees itself as a diary that is no longer so, on which you post your thoughts, your emotions, on which you expose yourself to sometimes extreme criticism. violence, on which we give an opinion on a subject that we do not control.

We are obviously far from the time when TikTok pushed for creativity, with filters, original editing ideas. Influencers have taken over the application to use it on new platforms to generally say nothing, or say dangerous things.

And while nudity is prohibited (in the same sometimes aberrant way as on Instagram), hate messages are not automatically deleted, deleted accounts can be created again without control. In short, there is still progress to be made to protect users from deviant, hateful and dangerous behavior that can push the most vulnerable to commit irreparable harm.

In the meantime, TikTok continues to entertain millions of people around the world and is used, in particular, by the stars of the song to ensure their promotion. Billie Eilish and Selena Gomez are the two most followed celebrities on the network.



