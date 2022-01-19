here’s how the extension works for those arriving until March

There is more time to pay folders arriving until March 2022. The Budget law provides for the extension (from 150 to 180 days, compared to the initial expiry of 60 days) of the deadline for payment of the amounts due resulting from payment folders notified in the period from January 1st to March 31st 2022.

Tax bills 2022, collection premium is no longer paid: all the news from the Revenue Agency

An extension already arranged by decree 146 of 2021 regarding the bills notified from September 1st to December 31st 2021. The result is that therefore in the extension period no executive actions (foreclosures) or precautionary actions (firm, mortgages) and there is no interest on arrears. And the payment deadline for the bills notified in the aforementioned period passes to 180 days, three times the time provided for by article 25, of Presidential Decree 602 of 1973, which provides that the payment bill contains “the order to fulfill the resulting obligation from the role within sixty days of notification, with the warning that, failing that, there will be forced execution “.

No more premium

Meanwhile, the Revenue Agency has made it known that from this year the collection costs for the bills will no longer be paid according to the new payment form for the loads entrusted to the Collection Agent starting from 1/1 / 2022. No more collection charges, therefore, 3% or 6% of the amounts per role for payments respectively within or beyond 60 days. Also eliminated the share equal to 1% of the sums registered in the role for the hypotheses of spontaneous collection. These sums will be borne by the state budget, as required by the latest budget law. The debtor – explains a note from the Revenue Agency – will, however, remain the expenses relating to the executive and precautionary procedures and the costs of notification of the payment note and any further collection documents. For the loads entrusted until 31 December 2021, the collection charges will continue to be due to the extent and according to the divisions provided for by the previous provisions of the law. The collection agents must use the new model for the folders relating to the loads entrusted to them starting from 1 January 2022, while for those relating to the loads entrusted until 31 December 2021 the model approved with the provision of 14 July 2017 must be used, regardless of the date of notification of the payment note, which may also take place after 31 December 2021.