here’s how the gorgeous actress experiences the genetic deformity that hit her thumbs [FOTO]

Even if she doesn’t talk much about it, the internet is in a way obsessed with them. On the other hand, even the most beautiful people in the world have some imperfections, which makes them human. We are talking about Megan Fox and his thumbs, on which the star of Transformers and Ninja Turtles opened his mouth to the The Tonight Show, during a nice exchange with host Jay Leno.

Megan Fox and brachydactyly: a hereditary trait

Megan Fox has a malformation called Brachydactyly. This is a hereditary trait, which causes theshortening of bones. From a medical point of view, Fox’s case is classified as type D, i.e. concerning the thumbs. Gives them a flatter and stocky appearance compared to most other fingers or thumbs.

In any case, the condition did not affect the career of the interpreter, who was regularly included among the sexiest divas in Hollywood and cast in two of the biggest franchises of the last 15 years.

In 2012, Megan Fox appeared at the The Tonight Show with Jay Leno. Once we have moved on to the subject of pregnancy, he explained that he had excluded the sushi from their diet because of the risks of mercury, in order to avoid damaging the baby she was carrying in her womb.

Curiously – he revealed to the cameras –, during a conversation with the mother, the lady told her that she had eaten tuna every day when he was in sweet expectation.

So Megan Fox wondered if the Habits at the parent’s table they had something to do with the conformation of his thumbs, described as bizarre, really sluck, and with a strange butt. However, it should be emphasized that, while the risks of mercury are real, there is no no bonding ascertained by the scientific community between brachydactyly and the increase in the consumption of tuna in full gestation.

