here’s how the haters are trying to humiliate Johnny Depp’s ex on the web

Johnny Depp, as you know, recently saw his career plummet when he lost his legal battle against the British tabloid The Sun, which had called him “Beater of wives”, also losing his role in the franchise Fantastic beasts, where he played Gellert Grindelwald, and compromising his Hollywood career at many dictates.

In the trial, held in London this year, his ex-wife Amber Heard had appeared as a witness. Since the verdict was formalized by the British court, however, many Johnny Depp fans have taken to harsh criticism of the actress of Aquaman, investing her with petitions (and to the sound of signatures) to have her removed from the sequel to the film with Jason Momoa and giving voice to her support for the star with the hashtag #JusticeforJohnnyDepp.

Depp’s supporters recently started circulating a video on the web in support of their argument that many people have a good deal of annoyance against the actress. The video in question, which you find near the end of the article, is an interview published on the YouTube Access channel, with more than one million subscribers.

The video, as we write, seems to have received not even 2500 likes, compared to over 283,000 dislike, a very large number. PuPosted last December 15, the video on YouTube was seen by over a million people in 10 days.

Amber Heard in the video talks about the lessons she would have learned from 2020, a very difficult year that is now coming to an end. When asked what she learned over the course of this arduous year, as the video description also states, the Aquaman actress replied: “Adapt and survive, adapt and survive … The better you are at making changes within yourself, the more you will have the possibility not only of prospering, but also of surviving ».

Heard, in the video you find below, also discussed her new miniseries, The Stand, based on Stephen King’s 1978 novel of the same name and arriving in the United States on CBS Access on December 17th.

Depp, for his part, in the last few hours on Instagram greeted 2020 and wished happy holidays to his followers, posting a photo of the photographer Greg Williams and writing (here his post): “This year has been so difficult for so many people. Here is a better time for the future. Happy holidays to all! My love and respect for all of you. Eternally, JD. X “.

