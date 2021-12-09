here’s how the new one could be – Corriere.it

The legendary sedan, which left the scene in Europe 25 years ago, has a possible future as a compact SUV built in Poland, on the ex-PSA platform. To inspire it would be the Pulse that is conquering Brazil. But we will talk about it in 2023

It would be a sensational return, but in times of SUVs and synergies, it cannot be ruled out. Stellantis is thinking about how to relaunch Fiat with 2.0 versions of historic models. There are good chances for Ulysse And a little thought is being made for the Uno, produced by the Turin-based company from 1983 to 1995 in Europe and until 2013 in Brazil where it had a formidable success: almost 10 million units built around the world, 2 million and 200 thousand have left the Betim lines. And it is precisely from Brazil that the right push could come to review the historic model, obviously made contemporary. However, nothing to do with what is currently being sold as the Fiat Uno, which has the shapes of a Panda and the volumes of the old Punto. The idea is inspired by the success of the new Pulse, appointed Autoesporte Car of the Year 2022, which managed to collect the beauty of over 9 thousand orders in the first 48 hours of marketing. A car designed, developed and built entirely in Brazil.

The debut of the Pulse Compact car, with a youthful line and a length of 410 cm from perfect B-suv, the Pulse destined to conquer the South American markets, thanks to a sale price of 12 thousand euros for the basic version. Among the most interesting innovations is the 1.0-liter three-cylinder turbo engine with 125 Hp and 200 Nm of torque, powered by both ethanol and petrol and with a Cvt automatic gearbox that simulates seven gears. The engine range is completed with a 1.3-liter 101 Hp Firefly, with a five-speed manual transmission or a Cvt automatic transmission. Fiat has never commented on importing the model to Europe, as it would probably not be prepared to pass the EuroNCAP safety tests with flying colors. But the desire was born to realize a similar vision for the continental markets.

A stylistic mix And here the (targeted?) provocation of a Brazilian designer – Felipe Augustus – who opted for the maintenance, on the Uno of the future, of the oblique bars on the grille, typically Fiat, and of the LED daytime running lights, taken from the Pulse. Even the rear shows characteristic elements of the new Pulse, while the rims are those of the Panda. Bumpers, sides and wheel arches have black guards. No renderings have been released yet, but a cockpit with a fully digital (or analog / digital) instrument cluster and a 7-inch infotainment screen is expected. The 1 liter Firefly engines, with power up to 77 HP, and 1.3 liters up to 109 HP, with automatic CVT transmission are foreseeable. Not utopia: if the project was approved, the CMP platform (that of the ex-PSA) is ready, which will debut in the FCA world with the new B-Suvs, built in the Polish factory in Tychy, starting in November 2022. Richard Palmer, financial director of Stellantis said: first a Jeep model, then a Fiat branded one. It could be the One.

