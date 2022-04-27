here’s how the rules change from May 1st

From May the

Green pass

it will remain but only to demonstrate vaccination or recovery. The green certificate will no longer be mandatory in workplaces, public offices, shops, bars and restaurants, on means of transport. The obligation also falls to cinemas, theaters, canteens, sporting events, wellness centers, concerts, conferences and congresses, cultural, social and recreational centers, competitions, game rooms, parties and discos. There will be exceptions but they will concern exhibitors and workers in hospitals and RSAs.

Knot masks

From a regulatory point of view, the executive seems willing not to resort to a new decree, but to write the rules in the form of amendments to the Covid decree that will be approved on Thursday by the House in view of the final ok in the Senate. Pending, an ordinance from the Ministry of Health will be required.

On the means of the

local public transport

(such as buses, subways and trams), the obligation of the Ffp2 masks will be extended. Similar measure for long-distance airplanes, ships and trains.

In the

cinemas and theaters

the Ffp2 bezels will still remain. In stadiums, masks will be mandatory until April 30th. There will be different provisions for indoor sports halls, where the Ffp2 will remain mandatory for a few more weeks.

As for the world of

Work

, the government has not yet made a decision. There will certainly be no distinction between public and private workplaces. Also for the

school the executive

has not made a final decision. However, the Ministry of Education seems willing to keep the masks in the classroom since the school year is almost at the end.

In the

shops

the masks may remain in some situations considered to be at risk, such as in shopping malls during the weekends. For barbers, hairdressers and beauty centers, the obligation of Ffp2 masks would apply for a few more weeks.

