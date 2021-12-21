Here’s how the stock market could turn 10,000 into 450,000 euros

Investing in stocks is one of the fastest ways to grow your wealth, but don’t expect to become a millionaire overnight. The good thing I want to tell you is that you don’t need to know a lot about the stock market to invest well.

The stock market it doesn’t turn ordinary people into millionaires every day, but it is actually one of the easiest ways for the average person to grow their wealth. Sure, the sheer number of investment options can be intimidating, as can the risk of loss, but overcoming these obstacles is actually much easier than you might think.

Here is one of the easier ways to invest and transform € 10,000 into more than € 450,000 through the stock market.

Read also: How to Double Your Money with Zero Investment Experience

Buy Stocks without commissions



How does the stock market grow your money?

When invest in a stock, you buy a stake in the company at whatever the current market value. You can keep the shares for as long as you want, there are no constraints of any kind. So when you need money, you can sell your stock at whatever current market value is. The difference between what you initially paid for that stock and what you sell it for is known as gain (if the price is higher) or loss (if the price is lower than what you bought at).

If you have invested wisely, the market value of your shares should increase over time. Stock prices can move from one direction to another in the short term, sometimes going up and down many times even in a single day. But in the long term, if we take one of the best known market indices as a reference, theS&P 500, averaged about 10% of annual yield.

This means that if you have invested in a index fund containing all of the same stocks as the S&P 500, you may see your savings grow on average about 10% per year over several decades. Your actual return will likely be slightly lower than the index itself because index funds charge annual fees to shareholders. However, these commissions are generally quite low, amounting to a few euros a year for most sources.

Read also: How to Invest in an S&P 500 Index Fund

How to convert 10,000 euros into over 450,000 euros

If you have invested € 10,000 in a S&P 500 index fund today and has had an average annual rate of return of 10% over the next 40 years, you will end up with almost € 452,600. And this without ever investing another cent after the initial 10,000 euros.

Those who habitually invest more money could end up with a much larger sum, as could those who reinvest theirs dividends, excess earnings that companies share with their shareholders. Not all titles pay them, and those that do usually only pay them quarterly. They are often just a few euros, but they can still build up over time, especially after being reinvested for a few decades.

Now, I guess some of you are thinking: ‘It’s great for someone who has 10,000 euros to spend, but I don’t‘. And the good news is you don’t have to. You can reach the same 450,000 euros in 40 years by investing less than 81 euros per month, assuming you still earn an average annual rate of return of 10%.

You will invest more money this way, but the goal will still be achieved. Investing 81 euros a month for 40 years will commit you close to 39,000 euros. This is because many of your funds will not be invested for the full 40 years. But it’s much easier for most people to set aside a few dollars each month than it is to get thousands of dollars all at once.

The beauty of investing in this way is its simplicity. All you have to do is keep investing money and the index fund will do the rest of the work for you. It will automatically give you an ownership stake in hundreds of companies across different industries, so you have a diversified portfolio. This helps reduce the risk of substantial losses.

The only other thing you really need is patience. You’ll likely experience some ups and downs along the way, but as long as you trust your investment strategy and avoid emotional decisions, you can grow quite a sizable nest egg over time.

Three best S&P 500 index funds

These three major S&P 500 funds are extremely similar in composition as they all track the same index (S&P 500). All three exchange-traded funds (ETF), invest in the 500 stocks that make up the S&P 500 index and all have closely replicated the performance of the index itself:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

(VOO) iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

(IVV) SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

There are negligible differences between the performance of the S&P 500 Index and each of these three funds that follow it. The S&P 500 slightly outperformed each fund, as would be expected considering each fund’s expense ratio.

At the rate of return of the S&P 500, an investment of € 10,000 five years ago would have grown to € 23,610. As the table below shows, even the worst-performing index fund of the three would have increased that investment from $ 10,000 to $ 23,540 today.

With any of these three funds, you can expect your investment to perform virtually identical to the S&P 500. The Vanguard and iShares options have the lowest expense ratios. However, if you are a fan of SPDR products, a 0.09% expense ratio is by no means high. An expense ratio of 0.09% means that € 0.90 of each investment of € 1,000 is collected annually as a management fee.

Real-time chart of the three indexed ETFs

Invest in ETFs with incredibly low fees

Buy ETFs with incredibly low fees with Degiro



Could it be interesting for you:

How to invest in ETFs. The Complete Guide



Investing in ETFs

There is no doubt that ETFs are experiencing a real boom, climbing the ranking of the most attractive financial instruments for investors.

ETFs are as easy to trade as stocks and at the same time allow you to benefit from diversification, as is the case with mutual funds (but with drastically lower costs). This combination of attributes has made ETFs one of the most present financial assets in investors’ portfolios.

If you want to better understand what ETFs are, how they work and how to build ETF-based investment strategies, check out ours ETF Guide.

How to invest in ETFs

Investing in ETFs is very easy: you just need to open a brokerage account with a reputable broker and find an ETF that fits your budget and investment goals. If you are looking for help with this, I recommend that you visit our rich one section dedicated to ETFs.

ETFs are financial instruments that are regulated and listed on the main world stock exchanges. In order to invest in ETFs independently, it is therefore necessary to go through an authorized broker.

Among the many brokers and banks that allow you to trade on ETFs, we have narrowed the circle to those with the lowest commissions, those who offer the most ETFs and those with the best trading platforms. More specifically, among the various parameters taken into consideration, we have given greater importance such as commissions, account maintenance costs and the possibility of trading ETFs listed on both Borsa Italiana and European stock exchanges.

Best Brokers for ETF trading

There are many Brokers who give the opportunity to invest in ETFs, not all are the same and for this reason the choice may not be easy for those who have no experience in this sector.

The doveinvestire.com portal, thanks to the experience of our traders and analysts, has selected some of the best CFD Brokers following some fundamental criteria such as:

Safety: to be taken into consideration, the Broker must necessarily be regulated by an international body;

Commissions: the Broker must have an advantageous commission plan for the trader;

Trading platform: the platform must be simple and intuitive but, at the same time, complete with the necessary tools;

Customer service: anyone may need support, especially when you are in trouble and your money is at stake. A quick assistance service ready to answer any question is a necessary requirement for a good Broker.

Below is the updated list of the best brokers to trade on ETFs:

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a significant risk of losing money quickly due to leverage. Between 62 and 89% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs. Consider if you understand how CFDs work and if you can afford to take this high risk of losing your money.

Stay up to date on our news

If you liked this article, share it on your social networks and follow Where to invest on Google News, Facebook, Twitter. Do not hesitate to share your opinions and / or experiences by commenting on our articles.

To stay updated on the news published on our portal, activate the notifications from the green button at the top (Follow us) or subscribe to our Telegram channel of Where to Invest

Explicit Risk Warning: We accept no liability for any commercial loss or damage due to reliance on information contained within this site, including data, quotes, graphics, and buy / sell signals. Trading on the financial markets is one of the riskiest forms of investment possible. All prices and buy / sell signals are indicative and not suitable for trading purposes, furthermore, they are not provided by an exchange, but rather by market makers, so they may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price. We accept no liability for any commercial losses that may be incurred as a result of using this data. The text shown does not constitute consultancy by Dove Investire nor, even less, an offer or solicitation to buy or sell financial instruments. The information contained therein is in the public domain and is considered reliable, but the Dove Investire portal is unable to ensure its accuracy. All information is given in good faith on the basis of available data, but is subject to change without notice at any time after publication. No responsibility is accepted for any information shown in this publication. You are encouraged to rely solely on your own assessments of market conditions when deciding whether to enter into a financial transaction and whether it meets your needs. The decision to carry out any financial transaction is at the sole risk of the recipients of this information.

Click to rate this article!



