here’s how the virus kills

Particles of killer fat which, released following the destruction of fat cells, travel in the blood reaching more organs and which, once they arrive in the lungs, flatten on the alveoli forming a member that envelops them and takes the breath away: it is the mechanism for origin of bilateral pneumonia from Covid-19, reconstructed for the first time by the Italian research group published in the International Journal of Obesity. It took almost two years of work to reconstruct it, but in the end the picture is complete, thanks to the research coordinated by Saverio Cinti, of the Polytechnic University of Marche, and conducted in collaboration with the University of Milan and the Université Còte d’Azur.

Bilateral pneumonia, how it develops

The new data, collected from the tissues of 19 individuals who died from Covid-19 and 23 died from other causes, confirm the hypothesis published in 2020 by the same research group, namely that the disease caused by the SarsCoV2 virus “determines fat embolisms responsible for bilateral pneumonia, ”Cinti told ANSA. “The implications for therapy are important – he added – because, in my opinion and the pharmacologists who participated in the research, it would be good to intervene as early as possible with fat-soluble anti-inflammatory drugs”. Drugs of this type, capable of dissolving in fats, would allow to attack the lipids released in the blood after the destruction of fat cells. The latter phenomenon occurs because in obese people the fat cells are constantly subjected to the request to store more fat and progressively enlarge and accumulate stress, until they break down and die.

Visceral fat cells are more susceptible to these degradation phenomena and, consequently, the phenomenon of the circulation of fat emboli is more frequent in obese people. The suspicion that the lipids released with the death of fat cells passed into the blood “was very strong from the beginning of our research”, Cinti said, and the confirmation came from the electron microscope images: “we have seen the vacuoles of free lipids generated by the death of fat cells entering the blood ”and later researchers also found them in the lungs. This is where the researchers saw the membrane-like structures arrange themselves at the interface between air and blood, preventing gas exchanges. It was known that membranes (called hyaline membranes) formed on the lungs of patients with Covid, but “it was not understood that they were lipid in nature and the confirmation came from the observations made with the electron microscope”. Fat emboli have also been seen in obese individuals who do not have Covid-19, but “the situation evolves very differently if the lungs are inflamed” due to the SarsCoV2 virus. The result thus confirms pulmonary fat embolism in 100% of Covid-19 patients and explains why obese people with the disease, especially those with visceral obesity, face a worse prognosis.