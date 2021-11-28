here’s how they cheat you and how you can defend yourself – Libero Quotidiano





Attilio Barbieri November 28, 2021

Inflation rears its head. The price tags of food products show rising prices: according to the latest Istat survey, references with a high frequency of purchase increased by 3.2% on an annual basis in November. The insignia of the large distribution – as had never happened in the past – they compete to see who makes the most “special” offers of all. So there are those who offer a selection of products at “low and fixed” prices, those who challenge the market – “Is the cost of living rising? We lower the prices ”- and those who respond with“ prices blocked all year round ”. In the jungle of offers, it is easy to fall into the traps that await consumers on the counter. Here are the 9 golden rules to avoid them, while really saving.

COMPARISON – Always compare the discounted price with the tags of similar products in the respective aisles which are usually far from the area where the references on offer are displayed.

NET WEIGHT – Pay attention to the quantity of product contained in the package. A lower price often equates to a lower net weight. The classic case is the bottles of passata. The standard format is 700 grams per piece. The 500 gram discount is often offered at a discount.





EXPIRATION – Always read the expiration date. Sometimes behind a bargain price there is an almost immediate expiry.

KILO AND LITER – Always compare the price per kilo or per liter with that of similar references. The format can change everything.

THREE FOR TWO – The “buy two and get three” offers don’t save money. They do spend more money.

ARRANGEMENT – The arrangement of the products on the counters is not accidental. At eye level there are those that the seller wants to point out first. In the low shelves – the most uncomfortable – you will find the most advantageous prices.





LIST – To avoid impulse purchases, make a rigorous and complete shopping list, leaving a couple of blank lines for unexpected extras.

FLYERS – Before choosing the point of sale where to go shopping, consult more flyers with offers. They are almost all available on the websites of the various chains. Those who have time can then divide their shopping into several shops.





DIY – Beware of bricolage and do-it-yourself offers: they are real traps for husbands in search of inspiration with which to fill their free time. There are chains that build their success around selling different tools and materials at bargain prices. Finally, a consideration on the origin. The quality foods offered below cost – for example extra virgin olive oil – use imported ingredients, which have much lower costs than made in Italy products. In this case it is worthwhile to carefully read all the information on the label. For example, there is a risk of bringing an “EU origin” oil to the table by mistaking it for tricolor, just because the brand is Italian.